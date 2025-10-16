Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market to Reach $64.44 Billion by 2029 with 7.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Size And Growth?

The market size of enzymes used in fruit and vegetable processing has seen a significant expansion in the past few years. It's projected to surge from $43.99 billion in 2024 to $47.38 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors such as the expansion of the food and beverage sector, increased consumer preference for natural ingredients, emphasis on nutritious and functional foods, enhancements in processing efficiency, and regulatory green lights for the use of enzymes have contributed to the growth recorded in the historical period.

Expectations suggest the market size for fruit and vegetable processing enzymes will experience robust growth over the next few years, potentially reaching $64.44 billion in 2029. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% with the increase during the forecast period attributed to several factors. These include the consumer demand for clean label products, application of the enzymes in innovative food products, advancements in the field of enzyme engineering, the shift in preference towards plant-based proteins, the advent of cleaner meat processing techniques, and their application in fermentation processes. Significant trends to note throughout the forecast period encompass technological progress in enzyme production, the use of enzymes for texture enhancement, cold-pressed juice processing, integration with Industry 4.0 technologies, and the creation of customized enzyme mixes.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market?

The rise in health awareness is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market. This heightened health awareness entails a growing understanding and focus on enhancing and preserving personal health and wellness. The surge in consumer inclination towards healthier and more organic food options has resulted in a heightened interest in fruit and vegetable processing enzymes. These enzymes assist in creating products with limited additives and preservatives, catering to the demand for clean-label and natural products. For example, in May 2022, a survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a U.S.-based non-profit that delivers scientifically-based information on food safety, nutrition and health, revealed that out of 1,005 Americans surveyed, 52% adhered to a certain diet or eating pattern in 2022, marking a significant increase from 39% in 2021. This rise was primarily seen in individuals below 50 years, with popular diets comprising clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), calorie counting (13%), and plant-based (12%). Hence, the growth in health awareness will catalyze the expansion of the fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market?

Major players in the Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Associated British Foods plc.

• Koninklijke DSM N

• Novozymes A/S

• Group Soufflet

• Advanced Enzymes

• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co Ltd.

• Biocatalysts

• Amano Enzyme

• F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Sunson Industry Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market In The Globe?

In the market for fruit and vegetable processing enzymes, product innovation is a crucial trend. Top firms in the market are creating inventive products to solidify their market standing. For example, DSM, a science-based company from the Netherlands, unveiled a new enzyme Cogranulation in May 2022. This is a cutting-edge process in enzyme technology that incorporates multiple enzymes into a single product through simultaneous granulation. It enhances both the functionality and stability of enzymes used in a range of applications, most notably in the food and feed sectors.

How Is The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Segmented?

The fruit and vegetable processing enzymesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Amylase, Pectinase, Protease, Cellulase

2) By Source: Fungi, Bacteria

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder

4) By Application: Fruits, Vegetables

Subsegments:

1) By Amylase: Alpha-Amylase, Beta-Amylase

2) By Pectinase: Pectin Lyase, Pectinase, Pectinesterase

3) By Protease: Acid Protease, Alkaline Protease, Neutral Protease

4) By Cellulase: Endo-Cellulase, Exo-Cellulase, Beta-Glucosidase

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market?

In the 2024 Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Global Market Report, North America stood as the dominant region. However, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid expansion in this market as per the forecast period. The report covered various regions including, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

