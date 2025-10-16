Food Service Feta Cheese Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Service Feta Cheese Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The feta cheese sector in the food service market has seen strong expansion in the last few years. It is predicted to surge from $2.91 billion in 2024 to $3.06 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth observed in the historic period is credited to factors such as the globalization of food culture, consumer tendencies towards natural ingredients, vegetarian and Mediterranean diets, the popularity of cheese boards and appetizers, the premiumization of ingredients, and the demand for convenience foods.

In the coming years, the market size of feta cheese in the food service industry is projected to experience substantial growth. It's predicted to reach $4 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth during the forecasted period can be correlated to the increase in popularity of plant-based diets, ethical and sustainable consumer options, the blending of cooking styles and international cuisine, a focus on locally-produced and artisanal goods, and the effect of food influencers. The period is also expected to see trends such as innovation in cheese varieties, clean label and natural ingredients, the rise of online food delivery and takeaway services, packaging innovations, and trends in cheese board and charcuterie.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Food Service Feta Cheese Market?

The anticipated surge in demand for online food delivery is slated to drive the expansion of the food service feta cheese market. The term 'online food delivery' is used to describe the practice of ordering food from a restaurant or catering service via a digital platform like a website or an app. These online platforms offer comprehensive menus complete with photos and detailed descriptions, enabling customers to easily identify and opt for dishes that incorporate feta cheese. This enhanced exposure can boost the demand for foods featuring feta cheese. As an example, Mad Mobile, a U.S firm known for offering innovative and scalable solutions for the restaurant and retail fields, predicts that its revenue from the online food delivery sector will hit $339,257 million in 2022. They also forecast an annual growth rate of 8.29%, leading to an estimated market volume of $466,472 million by 2026. Consequently, the burgeoning demand attributed to the expansion of online food delivery is fueling the growth of the food service feta cheese market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Food Service Feta Cheese Market?

Major players in the Food Service Feta Cheese Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Arla Foods AMBA

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

• Lactalis American Group Inc.

• Saputo Inc

• Dodoni S.A.

• Kolios S.A

• Mevgal S.A.

• Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd

• Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company

• D'lecta Foods Pvt Ltd

What Are The Top Trends In The Food Service Feta Cheese Industry?

The increasing prominence of product innovations is a significant trend in the food service feta cheese market. Key players in the market are increasingly using innovative methods to enhance their offerings for this market. For example, in June 2023, Bel Group, a dairy product company based in France, introduced Nurishh Vegan Feta Cubes. These cubes provide a plant-based alternative to conventional feta cheese and are composed of coconut oil, delivering a dairy-free choice that replicates the taste and texture of feta cheese. This creative solution addresses the surging demand for plant-based food options and is in line with Bel France's aim of turning 50% of its offerings dairy-free by 2030 to appeal to flexitarian and vegan consumers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Food Service Feta Cheese Market Growth

The food service feta cheesemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bulgarian Feta, German Feta, French Feta, PDO Feta, Other Types

2) By Source: Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, Goat Milk

3) By Application: Salads, Pastries, Sandwich, Pasta, Meat, Pizza, Other Recipes

Subsegments:

1) By Bulgarian Feta: Traditional Bulgarian Feta, Creamy Bulgarian Feta

2) By German Feta: Soft German Feta, Hard German Feta

3) By French Feta: Traditional French Feta, Herbed French Feta

4) By PDO Feta: Greek PDO Feta, Other PDO Variants

5) By Other Types: Non-Traditional Feta, Flavored Feta

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Food Service Feta Cheese Market By 2025?

In the Food Service Feta Cheese Global Market Report 2025, Europe is highlighted as the leading region for the year 2024. Anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

