Steel Rebar Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Steel Rebar Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a consistent expansion in the size of the steel rebar market. It is projected to rise from a market worth of $257.3 billion in 2024 to $266.63 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The increase during the earlier period is attributable to factors such as infrastructure development and construction endeavors, rise in population and urbanization, governmental investments in construction projects, the demand for resilience and strength in the construction industry, as well as global economic growth and industrialisation.

Predictions indicate a robust surge in the steel rebar market size in the coming years. The market is projected to swell to $341.99 billion by 2029, reporting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This upward trajectory during the forecast period may be a result of factors such as the launch of renewable energy infrastructure projects, the development of smart cities, the adoption of sustainable building norms, the rising requirements for high-strength rebar, post-COVID-19 global economic rebound, and the broadening of transportation infrastructure. The forecast period will also witness significant trends like the emergence of innovative methods in sustainable steel production, technological progress in steel manufacturing, incorporation of eco-friendly and sustainable protocols, utilization of microalloying technology to upgrade performance, market proliferation in emerging economies, and adherence to rigorous quality benchmarks and regulatory norms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Steel Rebar Market?

The global increase in infrastructure development and construction activities is playing a substantial role in the expansion of the steel rebar market. This refers to sectors related to the construction, maintenance, and repair of infrastructure. Steel rebars, essential for reinforcing and securing concrete structures under tension, gain increased demand due to this growth in construction activities, thus boosting the market. For example, a 2022 report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), a government agency in the US that focuses on macroeconomic and industry statistics, revealed a 5.21% increase in the size of the US construction industry. The value went up from $1.916 trillion in the initial part of 2021 to $2.016 trillion in the same period of 2022. Consequently, the surge in global construction and infrastructure development activities is a significant factor propelling the steel rebar market forward.

Who Are The Major Players In The Steel Rebar Market?

Major players in the Steel Rebar include:

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• CELSA Steel UK Ltd.

• Commercial Metal Company

• Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

• Gerdau S.A.

• Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• Nucor Corporation

• Steel Authority of India Limited

• Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Steel Rebar Industry?

The leading trend in the steel rebar market is product innovation. Major firms in this market are concentrating on the manufacture of new steel bars that have improved metallurgical and mechanical properties, making them suitable for a wider range of applications. To illustrate, GPH Ispat Limited, a steel production company from Bangladesh introduced a new high-grade steel rebar, named GPH Quantum B600D-R steel rebar, in March 2023. This advanced steel rebar cuts down on construction expenses, allows for increased floor space and strengthens the building's capacity to handle weighty, continuous loads.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Steel Rebar Market Share?

The steel rebar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Deformed, Mild

2) By Process: Basic Oxygen Steelmaking, Electric Arc Furnace

3) By Application: Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure, Industrial

4) By End-Use Industry: Construction And Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas

Subsegments:

1) By Deformed: Hot Rolled Deformed Rebar, Cold Worked Deformed Rebar

2) By Mild: Mild Steel Rebar

What Are The Regional Trends In The Steel Rebar Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the biggest share of the steel rebar market. The same region is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period covered in the global steel rebar market report. The report spans several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

