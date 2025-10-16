Extruded Snacks Market CAGR to be at 6.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $88.64 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Extruded Snacks Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Extruded Snacks Market?

The market size of extruded snacks has seen consistent growth over the past few years. The market is expected to expand from $65.24 billion in 2024 to $68.36 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors such as shifting consumer tastes, urbanization and hectic lifestyles, affordability and easy access, and the increase in snacking trends contributed to the observed growth during the historical period.

In the coming years, the market size of extruded snacks is anticipated to witness robust growth, escalating to ""$88.64 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Various factors that are seen contributing to this growth within the forecast period include evolving health and wellness awareness, introduction of innovative flavors and varieties, convenience due to changing lifestyles, product diversification, and adoption of sustainable methods. The forecast period is also expected to see several market trends like innovation in products, novelty in flavours and textures, fusion of global flavours, usage of clean labels and natural constituents, along with a growing snacking culture.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Extruded Snacks Market?

The growth of urban environments is anticipated to stimulate the extruded snacks market in the future. The term urbanization refers to the escalation in population density within cities and towns, primarily due to rural-to-urban transit and organic population expansion in those regions. Extruded snacks are integral to addressing the changing dietary preferences and lifestyle of urban residents in this context. As the hustle and bustle of city life intensifies, the need for easy, ready-to-eat snacks escalates. Known for their mobility, long-lasting freshness, and wide variety of flavors, extruded snacks are perfectly in tune with a fast-moving urban lifestyle. They provide a quick and fulfilling option for on-the-run consumption, whether during travel to work, leisurely pursuits, or social events. For instance, an article was published by the World Bank, an international finance corporation based in the USA, in October 2022. It stated that, in 2022, over half of the global population called urban areas home. This urban populace is forecasted to burgeon to 6 billion by 2045, a 1.5 times increase. Hence, the amplifying urbanization is a significant contributor to the extruded snacks market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Extruded Snacks Market?

Major players in the Extruded Snacks Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Mills Inc.

• ITC Limited

• Calbee Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Campbell Soup Company

• JFC International Inc.

• Old Dutch Foods Inc.

• Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

• Amica Chips SPA

• Want Want Holdings Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Extruded Snacks Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the extruded snacks industry are turning to novel technologies like extrusion sheeting for maintaining their market supremacy. Extrusion sheeting is a fabrication procedure that employs the extrusion of certain materials, usually plastic or rubber, to engineer flat, unbroken sheets possessing a uniform density. This method uses an extruder, a device tailored to liquefy and mold raw substances, to generate sheets of diverse dimensions and conditions. An example of this is Baker Perkins Ltd., a UK-based firm specializing in food processing equipment, introducing extrusion sheeting technology in February 2023, providing new avenues for snack advancements. This cutting-edge technology employs a twin-screw extruder combined with a state-of-the-art wide-slot die to create a thin dough sheet that directly feeds into a rotary cutter. These uncomplicated operating lines, due to their reduced number of units, bring about significant cuts in scrubbing time and upkeep expenditures. This technological advancement can aid in the production of high-protein or high fiber snacks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Extruded Snacks Market Report?

The extruded snacksmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Simply Extruded, Expanded, Co-Extruded

2) By Product: Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grains, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Simply Extruded Snacks: Corn Snacks, Rice Snacks, Potato Snacks

2) By Expanded Snacks: Puffed Snacks, Aerated Snacks

3) By Co-Extruded Snacks: Filled Snacks, Layered Snacks

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Extruded Snacks Market?

In the Extruded Snacks Global Market Report 2025, the Asia-Pacific region led in terms of size in 2024 and it is anticipated to witness the most robust growth during the forecast period. The report examines all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

