Egg Replacers Market to Reach USD $2.08 Billion by 2029 at 7.7% CAGR

How Big Is The Egg Replacers Market In 2025?

There has been notable growth in the egg replacers industry in the past few years. The market size, which stood at $1.46 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.55 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this expansion in the historic period include an increase in egg prices, evolving consumer concerns, inconsistencies in egg supply and disruptions in the supply chain. Other influencers are dietary limitations and allergies, a focus on sustainable and ethical consumption, the functional characteristics of egg substitutes, a demand for products devoid of allergens, and increased consumer awareness regarding egg substitutes.

The market for egg substitutes is predicted to undergo considerable expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$2.09 billion by 2029"" and demonstrating an annual growth rate of 7.7%. This increasing trend during the projection period can be linked to the development of plant-based eating patterns, the consistent proliferation of veganism, advances in protein substitutes, food production's economic factors, the growth of ready-to-eat meals, egg-free baking's popularity, and improved flavor and texture imitation. The period is expected to see significant trends such as technological innovations, ""clean label"" ingredients, advancements in food science technology, collaborations with culinary specialists, and the rise of digital marketing and e-commerce.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Egg Replacers Market?

The egg replacers market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing number of individuals suffering from food allergies. An abnormal reaction of the immune system to certain proteins in foods is referred to as a food allergy, and when these foods are consumed, it triggers this response. Egg replacers play a crucial role in dealing with food allergies, especially those related to eggs, as they offer substitutes that duplicate the functional attributes of eggs in various food items. As an example, the UK government's Food Standards Agency published the Patterns and Prevalence of Adult Food Allergy (PAFA) report in May 2024, indicating that about 6% of UK adults, roughly 2.4 million individuals, are affected by food allergies. Foods such as peanuts, tree nuts like hazelnuts, walnuts, and almonds are common allergen sources. Hence, the escalation in the number of people with food allergies is fuelling the growth of the egg replacers market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Egg Replacers Industry?

Major players in the Egg Replacers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Kerry Group plc.

• Ingredion Inc.

• Glanbia Plc.

• Tate & Lyle Plc.

• Puratos corporation

• MGP Ingredients Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Egg Replacers Market?

The primary trend garnering attention in the egg replacers market is product innovation. Companies operating in this market are creating unique egg substitutes with fresh ingredients and extensive uses like clean-label substitutes, organic items, and distinctive components to maintain their market standing. An illustration of this trend was seen in February 2022, when Plant B, a health-conscious, plant-based frozen meals producer based in Germany, unveiled the only lupin-based liquid egg product in the world. This innovative vegan egg option is crafted from sweet lupins, a fantastic nutritional source. Mimicking the function and structure of standard chicken eggs, the company has managed to create a product that resembles regular eggs yet cuts the calorie content by 50%. The product will be retailed as a fresh, ready-to-cook item.

What Segments Are Covered In The Egg Replacers Market Report?

The egg replacersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredients: Dairy Proteins, Starch, Algal Flour, Soy-Based Products, Other Ingredients

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Source: Plant-Based, Animal-Based

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platforms, Retail Stores

5) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Savories, Sauces, Dressings And Spreads, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Dairy Proteins: Whey Protein, Casein

2) By Starch: Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch

3) By Algal Flour: Spirulina, Chlorella

4) By Soy-Based Products: Soy Protein Isolate, Soy Flour

5) By Other Ingredients: Fruit Purées, Flaxseed Meal, Aquafaba

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Egg Replacers Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Egg Replacers Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in the previous year, 2024. Meanwhile, the forecast for the fastest growing region points towards Asia-Pacific. The report included analysis of several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

