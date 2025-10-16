Food Fortifying Agents Market Anticipated to Grow at 14.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Food Fortifying Agents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Food Fortifying Agents Market In 2025?

The market size for food fortifying agents has seen significant expansion over the past few years. The market is projected to balloon from $109.24 billion in 2024 to $123.15 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This substantial growth in the past can be credited to factors like increasing awareness of nutritional deficiencies, governmental instructions and guidelines, expanding health and wellness trends, amplified consumer consciousness, and worldwide concerns about malnutrition.

In the forthcoming years, the market size for food fortifying agents is anticipated to witness a significant surge. It is projected to escalate to ""$209.64 billion in 2029"" with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The predicted rise during the forecast span is due to factors like economic progression goals, sustainable fortification methods, customization and individualization, global integration of food supply chain, and awareness of nutritional inadequacy. Noteworthy trends during the projection period are sophisticated fortification technologies, enrichment of convenience foods, worldwide nutritional strategies, sports nutrition, and performance enhancement.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Food Fortifying Agents Market?

The surge in sports activities anticipates fuelling the advancement of the food fortifying agents market in the upcoming days. Often competitive and organized, sports activities are any physical games or actions that necessitate physical prowess and expertise, with the objective being to utilize, sustain, or augment physical abilities and skills while offering pleasure to those involved. Food fortifying agents are instrumental in assisting sports activities and heightening athletic performance. The enrichment of food items with essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids is meant to elevate the diet's nutritional value, which is crucial for athletes and individuals foraying into sports activities. As an illustration, the Department of Health and Aged Care, an arm of the Australian Government, reported in January 2023 that more than 90% of adults relished their involvement in sports. Yearly, three million youngsters and a staggering 13 million adults actively engage in athletics while 3.1 million Australians volunteer in sports and dynamic leisure annually. Hence, the burgeoning sports activities are steering the progress of the food fortifying agent's market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Food Fortifying Agents Industry?

Major players in the Food Fortifying Agents Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• BASF SE

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Tate & Lyle Plc.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Nestle SA

• The Kellogg Company

• A&B Ingredients Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Food Fortifying Agents Market?

The food fortifying agents market is being significantly impacted by the trend of product innovation. To expand their consumer reach and diversify their product offerings, key market players are concentrating on releasing inventive products. An example of this is from September 2022 when Nestlé Health Science, a Switzerland-based leader in nutrition science, introduced two new probiotics in the form of solid beverages in China. The purpose of these probiotics is to boost growth and alleviate allergies in children. The probiotic strains used are Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GG, Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HN001, and Bifidobacterium lactis HN019. These have components like prebiotics, a larger count of live bacteria at 20bn Colony Forming Units (CFU), vitamin C, and zinc. Notably, these probiotics do not contain common allergens like dairy, fragrances, lactose, and preservatives.

What Segments Are Covered In The Food Fortifying Agents Market Report?

The food fortifying agentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Minerals, Vitamins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins And Amino Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Other Types

2) By Process: Powder Enrichment, Premixes And Coatings, Drum Drying, Dusting, Spray Drying Under Microencapsulation Process

3) By Application: Cereals And Cereal-Based Products, Dairy And Dairy-Based Products, Fats And Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Minerals: Calcium, Iron, Zinc, Magnesium, Selenium

2) By Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin B Complex (B1, B2, B3, B6, B12), Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K

3) By Lipids: Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Omega-6 Fatty Acids, Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

4) By Carbohydrates: Dietary Fiber, Resistant Starch

5) By Proteins and Amino Acids: Whey Protein, Soy Protein, Casein Protein, Essential Amino Acids, Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

6) By Prebiotics: Inulin, Oligofructose, Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

7) By Probiotics: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces Boulardii

8) By Other Types: Herbal Extracts, Enzymes, Natural Flavoring Agent

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Food Fortifying Agents Market By 2025?

In the Food Fortifying Agents Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top spot in terms of size in the year prior. Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to outpace all other regions in growth during the projected timeline. The report includes data from several regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

