Flavored Yogurt Market Size Worth $87.54 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Flavored Yogurt Market Worth?

The size of the flavored yogurt market has seen impressive growth in past years. The market will progress from $60.57 billion in 2024 to $64.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors such as health and nutrition trends, the rise in dairy-free options, the clean label movement, and the emerging snack culture have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

In the coming years, the market size of flavored yogurt is projected to experience solid growth, escalating to ""$87.55 billion in 2029 with an 8.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the advent of innovative consumption formats, heightened personalization and customization, clarity in health-related claims, discovery of different dairy sources, and the use of environmentally-friendly packaging. Key trends predicted for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of functional ingredients, diversified flavor options, convenience and ease of portability, along with the emergence of plant-based alternatives.

What Are The Factors Driving The Flavored Yogurt Market?

The projected increase in disposable income is set to drive the expansion of the flavored yogurt market. This disposable income is defined as the total sum of money that a person or household can use for luxury expenses and savings once they've paid their income taxes. Flavored yogurt holds considerable appeal in the buyer's market, and its purchase rate often swifts with changes in disposable income. As people see growth in their disposable income — the funds remaining post-tax deductions — they are more likely to delve into high-end and value-added goods, including a range of flavored yogurt varieties. This type of yogurt provides different and enjoyable taste sensations and perceived health benefits, making it particularly attractive to consumers with an excess of disposable income. For example, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a government agency in the United States, reported that the country's disposable personal income in August 2024 amounted to $21,782 billion, marking an increase from $20,666 billion in August 2023. Consequently, the growth of the flavored yogurt market is being propelled by an increased disposable income.

Who Are The Major Players In The Flavored Yogurt Market?

Major players in the Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Danone SA

• Groupe Lactalis SA

• Chobani LLC

• Arla Foods AMBA

• Emmi Nederland BV

• Ultima Foods Inc.

• Nestlé SA

• Sodiaal Union

• Theo Müller Group

• Parmalat SpA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Flavored Yogurt Industry?

The emergence of product innovation as a significant trend is gaining traction in the flavored yogurt market. The key players in the market are placing their efforts on the development of new products, such as plant-based yogurt, to provide consumers with eco-friendly product alternatives that come with the same health advantages. An example is So Delicious Dairy Free, a US-based dairy food product maker, which in March 2023 unveiled its innovative 0g Added Sugar Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative. This novel product is among the first yogurt substitutes sweetened by fruit, revolutionizing the yogurt niche. The 0g Added Sugar Coconut milk Yogurt Alternative possesses non-GMO Project verification and vegan certification. It abstains from dairy, added sugar, and other artificial sweeteners.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Flavored Yogurt Market Share?

The flavored yogurtmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Organic, Conventional

2) By Form: Spoonable, Drinkable

3) By Flavor: Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla, Peach, Other Flavors

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End Use: Food And Beverage Industry, HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe), Household Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Organic: Whole Milk Organic Yogurt, Low-Fat Organic Yogurt, Non-Fat Organic Yogurt, Greek Organic Yogurt, Plant-Based Organic Yogurt

2) By Conventional: Whole Milk Conventional Yogurt, Low-Fat Conventional Yogurt, Non-Fat Conventional Yogurt, Greek Conventional Yogurt, Plant-Based Conventional Yogurt

What Are The Regional Trends In The Flavored Yogurt Market?

In the 2025 Flavored Yogurt Global Market Report, Europe was noted as the leading region in the flavored yogurt market for the year 2024. Its projected growth status was also included in the report. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

