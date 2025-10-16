Ginger Beer Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Ginger Beer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ginger Beer Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the ginger beer market size has seen considerable growth. Its value is expected to increase from $7.94 billion in 2024 to $8.49 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This surge in the previous period can be attributed to factors including cultural and heritage relevance, popularity of craft beverages, health and wellness trends, mixology and cocktails, innovative flavors, and the emergence of niche and premium markets.

It is anticipated that the ginger beer market will witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach ""$11.3 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The surge during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as increasing health awareness, expanding flavour choices, heightened branding and premiumisation, global gastronomic impact, commitment to sustainability and fair practices, as well as convenience and consumption on the move. Significant trends for the forecast period entail the alcoholic ginger beer sector, global flavor trends, eco-friendly packaging methods, emphasis on handy consumption, and a marketing focus on artisanal quality.

Download a free sample of the ginger beer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9720&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Ginger Beer Market?

The expansion of the beverage sector is predicted to fuel the rise of the ginger beer market in the future. The beverage industry comprises the making, distribution, and marketing of a broad spectrum of drinks intended for consumption. Due to an increasing inclination towards non-alcoholic drinks, ginger beer presents a tantalizing and distinct choice for consumers seeking alternatives to conventional soft drinks or alcoholic drinks. For example, The Department for Business and Trade (great.gov.uk), a UK-based entity, stated in January 2022 that the food and drink industry is the UK's most significant manufacturing sector in terms of turnover, valued at £104.4 billion. As a result, the expanding beverage sector is powering the rise of the ginger beer market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Ginger Beer Market?

Major players in the Ginger Beer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Brooklyn Brewery

• Fever-Tree

• Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

• Crabbie's

• Q Mixers

• Belvoir Fruit Farms

• Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages

• Goslings

• Fentimans

• Reeds Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ginger Beer Industry?

Leading enterprises in the ginger beer market are pivoting towards the creation of spicy ginger beers, with the aim of meeting the evolving needs of consumers who have a craving for distinctive and daring tastes, thereby broadening their product range to cater to these adventurous palates. Spicy ginger beer can be defined as a variation of ginger beer that presents a stronger and more noticeable ginger taste, often enriched with additional flavors or components. It blends natural tastes with genuinely brewed ginger, resulting in a comprehensive taste that is both refreshing and invigorating. As an example, in September 2024, Canada Dry Mott's Inc., a firm based in Canada, introduced a new Ginger Beer. This new Ginger Beer is structured to provide a revitalizing zing without any overwhelming spiciness. The product is offered in miniature cans (6 x 222 mL), which are perfect for either sharing or consuming while on the move. The decision to use this kind of packaging correlates with current consumer trends towards transportability and portion management.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Ginger Beer Market Growth

The ginger beermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic

2) By Process: Fermented, Non-Fermented

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

4) By Application: Retail, Catering

Subsegments:

1) By Alcoholic: Craft Ginger Beer, Commercial Ginger Beer, Spiced Ginger Beer

2) By Non-Alcoholic: Traditional Ginger Beer, Sparkling Ginger Beer, Organic Ginger Beer

View the full ginger beer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gin-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ginger Beer Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the global ginger beer market according to the Ginger Beer Global Market Report 2025, which anticipates growth in this region. The report encompasses multiple regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ginger Beer Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Beer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beer-global-market-report

Non Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.