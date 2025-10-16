Genomics In Cancer Care Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Genomics In Cancer Care Market Through 2025?

The market size for genomics in cancer care has seen exponential growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $17.6 billion in 2024 to an impressive $20.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. This substantial expansion during the historical period is a result of earlier research and development, the establishment of companion diagnostics, ethical and legal frameworks, standardization of data and their interpretation, as well as initial market penetration.

The market for genomics in cancer care is predicted to experience swift expansion in the imminent years. It is projected to reach a value of $37.77 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The projected growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, advances in data analytics, market growth in developing economies, the privacy and security of genomic data, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Noteworthy trends during this period will encompass technological innovation, tailored medicine, a decrease in the costs of genomic sequencing, regulatory assistance and guidelines, and heightened patient awareness and demand.

Download a free sample of the genomics in cancer care market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8159&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Genomics In Cancer Care Market?

The surge in financial backing and investments for cancer-focused genomics studies is predicted to fuel the expansion of the market for genomics in cancer care. These terms 'funding and investments' pertain to the monetary assistance given to an enterprise, venture, or scheme to facilitate its functioning, progress, or growth. The adoption of genomics in treating cancer has ignited substantial funding and investment across healthcare and biotech industries. As our grasp of the genetic elements contributing to cancer enhances, investors are more attracted to pioneering firms creating groundbreaking genomic tools. These tools encompass everything from next-gen sequencing frameworks for extensive genomic profiling to liquid biopsy tests that facilitate non-invasive tracking of cancer advancement. For instance, as per an article on the gov.uk, a public sector information site in the UK, in December 2022, the UK government invested approximately £175 million ($1.2 million) to stimulate avant-garde genomics research. This funding will support research that has the potential to provide cutting-edge genomic healthcare to patients. Consequently, the escalation in capital and investments targeted at genomics studies for cancer is a crucial driving force propelling the genomics in cancer care market.

Which Players Dominate The Genomics In Cancer Care Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Illumina Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

• Roche Holding AG

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Genomics In Cancer Care Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the genomics in cancer care market are prioritizing the implementation of robotic genomic testing amenities to boost the precision and productivity of genetic tests, minimize processing times, and enhance patient results by facilitating tailored treatment plans rooted in each person's genetic makeup. These robotic genomic testing facilities denote progressive laboratory setups outfitted with automatic systems and robotic technologies engineered to conduct a range of genomic evaluations. By leveraging Automata’s LINQ platform, these labs incorporate six robotic arms to automate the handling of different biological samples such as saliva, blood, bone marrow, and tissue biopsies. For example, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a cancer hospital in the UK, unveiled its robotic genomic testing center in September 2024, with the objective of improving cancer diagnosis and therapy. This center is expected to multiply the genomic testing capabilities of the Royal Marsden, enabling a larger amount of tests to be analyzed without sacrificing precision.

Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The genomics in cancer caremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2) By Technology: PCR (​Polymerase Chain Reaction), MicroArrays, Genome Sequencing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery And Development, Research

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Government Institutes, Research Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Sequencers, PCR Machines, Microarrays, Other Diagnostic Instruments

2) By Consumables: Reagents And Kits, Sample Preparation Products, Nucleotides, Other Consumables

3) By Services: Data Analysis Services, Bioinformatics Services, Genetic Testing Services, Other Support Services

View the full genomics in cancer care market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-in-cancer-care-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Genomics In Cancer Care Market?

In 2024, North America was leading the genomics in cancer care market. The anticipation is that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth throughout the forecast period. The regions that the report on the genomics in cancer care market encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Genomics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.