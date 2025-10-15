Latin America’s Pea Protein RTM Market to Reach USD 873.72 Million by 2035, Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers

Demand for Pea Protein RTM Dispersibility for Shaker Formats

Mexico is set to post the fastest CAGR of 8.4%, driven by rising gym memberships, health awareness, and strong brand partnerships.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for pea protein RTM dispersibility for shaker formats in Latin America is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to rise from USD 420 million in 2025 to USD 873.72 million by 2035, representing a healthy CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest industry outlook.

This surge underscores the region’s accelerating shift toward plant-based nutrition, fueled by growing fitness awareness, evolving consumer preferences for convenience, and advancements in protein dispersibility technology.

Market Momentum: From Niche to Mainstream Nutrition

Latin America’s evolving fitness and wellness ecosystem is catalyzing significant growth in protein-based dietary products, particularly plant-derived formulations. Average per capita consumption of pea protein RTM products across key Latin American countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, is expected to climb from 0.8–1.2 kilograms in 2025 to 1.6 kilograms by 2035. Urban centers remain pivotal demand drivers: São Paulo alone is anticipated to generate USD 42 million in sales by 2035, followed by Mexico City (USD 28 million), Buenos Aires (USD 18 million), Rio de Janeiro (USD 15 million), and Bogotá (USD 12 million).

This momentum reflects rising consumer preference for plant-based, clean-label nutrition solutions that combine functionality, taste, and convenience. The adoption of shaker-format RTM powders — favored for their easy dispersibility and portability continues to expand among athletes, gym-goers, and health-conscious millennials seeking efficient protein replenishment in their daily routines.

Segment Insights: Flavored Powders and Retail Dominance

The flavored RTM powder segment remains the backbone of the market, accounting for 40% of total value in 2025. This dominance is attributed to improved solubility characteristics, advanced flavor masking technologies, and enhanced consumer acceptance of palatable, taste-forward formulations.

Unflavored variants maintain a 35% share, primarily appealing to customization-oriented consumers and smoothie enthusiasts, while fortified RTM powders with vitamins and minerals command 15%, catering to holistic nutrition seekers. Specialized sports and clinical formulations account for the remaining 10%, reflecting the diversification of protein supplement applications.

From a distribution perspective, supermarkets and hypermarkets lead with a 42% share, serving as the primary retail channel across Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. Major chains such as Carrefour and Walmart are expanding their plant-based supplement assortments to meet mainstream consumer demand.

Health and nutrition stores account for 25% of sales, offering expert-led recommendations, while e-commerce platforms projected at 18%, are rapidly transforming accessibility through subscription-based and direct-to-consumer models.

Flavor Trends: Chocolate Still Reigns, but Variety Expands

Flavor innovation continues to play a central role in market expansion. Chocolate-based formulations dominate with a 38% share, reflecting regional taste preferences and their superior ability to mask the natural earthy profile of pea protein. Vanilla-based options account for 32%, valued for versatility, while berry and fruit-based blends (20%) attract millennial and female consumers. Exotic regional flavors including coffee and tropical fruit infusions, represent the remaining 10%, signaling manufacturers’ growing responsiveness to localized tastes.

Consumer Profile: Performance and Wellness Drive Demand

Sports and fitness enthusiasts constitute 45% of Latin America’s pea protein RTM consumer base, emphasizing protein quality, solubility, and muscle recovery benefits. Health-conscious millennials follow with 30%, drawn by sustainability, ethical sourcing, and plant-based lifestyles. Weight management users account for 15%, while older and general wellness consumers make up 10%. The market’s broadening demographic appeal highlights how pea protein RTM products are transitioning from specialized supplements to everyday nutrition essentials.

Regional Outlook: Mexico and Colombia Lead Growth

While Brazil remains the largest market in absolute terms, the fastest growth rates are expected in Mexico and Colombia, with forecast CAGRs of 8.4% and 8.1%, respectively. Both nations benefit from rapid fitness culture adoption, expanding retail infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes. Mexico’s market is buoyed by urban middle-class expansion and strategic distribution partnerships between global and regional brands. Colombia’s growth, meanwhile, reflects emerging fitness communities and improved retail access to premium nutrition products.

Peru (7.9% CAGR) and Chile (7.7% CAGR) also demonstrate strong performance, supported by economic stability, increasing consumer sophistication, and expanding urban health retail ecosystems. Brazil, while maturing, continues to lead in total volume, expected to maintain a 7.3% CAGR through 2035, with innovation-led growth stemming from flavor diversification and product premiumization in secondary urban centers.

Competitive Landscape: Regional Strength Meets Global Innovation

The Latin American pea protein RTM market features a dynamic mix of regional leaders and global entrants. Myprotein, commanding an estimated 14% market share, leverages its global brand recognition and direct-to-consumer e-commerce network. Its success stems from diversified flavor offerings, competitive pricing, and localized engagement strategies.

Nutrilatina, a homegrown powerhouse, continues to strengthen its footprint across Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia through locally produced formulations aligned with cultural flavor preferences. Vitafor and Atlhetica Nutrition are intensifying competition with performance-driven branding and influencer partnerships, while EMS Pharma is capitalizing on its pharmaceutical credibility to attract clinically-oriented wellness consumers.

Key Segments of the Demand for Pea Protein RTM Dispersibility for Shaker Formats

By Product Format:

• Unflavored RTM Powders

• Flavored RTM Powders

• Fortified RTM Powders with Vitamins & Minerals

• Specialized RTM Powders for Sports & Clinical Applications

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Health & Nutrition Stores

• E-commerce Platforms

• Gyms & Fitness Centers

• Other Channels (Pharmacies & Specialty Stores)

By Flavor Profile:

• Chocolate-Based Formulations

• Vanilla-Based Formulations

• Berry & Fruit-Based Flavors

• Other Exotic & Regional Flavor Combinations

By Consumer Profile:

• Sports & Fitness Enthusiasts

• Health-Conscious Millennials

• Weight Management Consumers

• Other Consumer Segments

By Country:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Other Latin American Countries

