Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company’s Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Functional Drinks Market Worth?

Over the past few years, the market size of functional drinks has shown robust growth. There will be an increase from $45.67 billion in 2024 to $48.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors such as innovative product development, effective marketing and branding strategies, heightened consumer awareness, shifts in lifestyle, and distribution channels have contributed to the growth experienced in the historical period.

The market for functional drinks is projected to experience robust expansion in the near future. With an expected value of ""$59.62 billion by 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, this growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as sophisticated formulations, international health issues, sustainable and ethical operations, tailored trends, and a heightened emphasis on mental health. Key trends throughout this interval include a focus on health and wellness, natural and clean marking, inventive ingredients, digital promotion and online shopping, and functional drinks aimed at improving mental health.

What Are The Factors Driving The Functional Drinks Market?

The functional drinks market's expansion is projected to be fueled by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. These diseases, affecting the heart and circulatory system, are often consumed by those afflicted, given they offer nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, and magnesium, which are known for their heart health benefits. For instance, the National Library of Medicine, a U.S. agency, predicted in October 2022 that by 2035, 45.1% of the U.S. population will be dealing with some form of cardiovascular disease, with a total cost reaching around $1.1 trillion. Furthermore, the World Heart Federation (WHF), a Swiss non-governmental organization, stated in May 2023 that cardiovascular disease-related deaths were at 20.5 million in 2021. As such, the escalating frequency of cardiovascular diseases is a primary driving factor behind the growth of the functional drinks market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Functional Drinks Market?

Major players in the Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Red Bull GmbH

• Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

• Danone S.A.

• Nestlé SA

• Monster Beverage Corporation

• Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Universal Nutrition Corp.

• Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Functional Drinks Market?

Product innovation is emerging as a significant trend in the functional drink market, with leading companies striving to introduce creative offerings to solidify their presence in the industry. For instance, Rockstar Energy Drinks, a subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc. and a US-based beverage corporation, marked February 2022 with the rollout of its novel energy drink, Rockstar Unplugged. This new beverage breaks with the norm of providing a strong energy kick and instead features hemp seed oil and B vitamin constituents. The drink offers a unique concoction of ingredients, with 80mg of caffeine, that results in an additional energy surge. Known as Rockstar Unplugged, this revolutionary sugar-free and calorie-free drink comprises caffeine, hemp seed oil, B vitamins, spearmint, and lemon balm.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Functional Drinks Market Share?

The functional drinksmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Energy Beverages, Functional Fruit And Vegetable Juices, Sports Beverages, Functional Water, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Health And Wellness, Weight loss

Subsegments:

1) By Energy Beverages: Caffeinated Drinks, Herbal Energy Drinks

2) By Functional Fruit And Vegetable Juices: Cold-Pressed Juices, Detox Juices, Superfood Juices

3) By Sports Beverages: Electrolyte Drinks, Protein Sports Drinks, Recovery Drinks

4) By Functional Water: Enhanced Water, Alkaline Water, Infused Water

5) By Other Products: Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Herbal Teas, Functional Smoothies, Probiotic Drinks

What Are The Regional Trends In The Functional Drinks Market?

In 2024, the Functional Drinks Global Market Report identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region. It is expected to continue growing. The report provides an overview of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

