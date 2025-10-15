DevSecOps Managed Services Transform US Software Pipelines Amid Regulatory Pressure

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Technologies DevSecOps Managed Services secure software pipelines, accelerate delivery, and ensure regulatory compliance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s accelerated digital environment, the demand for rapid software deployment has never been higher. Yet, faster development often brings heightened security risks that can threaten application integrity and business reputation. DevSecOps Managed Services are redefining how organizations address these concerns by embedding security into every stage of the software lifecycle from initial planning and coding to thorough testing and deployment. This proactive strategy ensures applications are secure by design, enabling companies to prevent costly security breaches and maintain stakeholder trust.Recognizing the necessity of secure and agile development, IBN Tech provides DevSecOps Managed Services that enhance software delivery efficiency. By integrating development, security, and operations into a cohesive and unified framework, IBN Tech allows organizations to innovate quickly while upholding the highest security standards. This methodical approach strengthens technology solutions and highlights IBN Tech’s commitment to delivering dependable, secure, and trusted services within today’s complex digital landscape.Explore strategies to embed compliance and automation in your DevOps workflows.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Strategic Response Needed for DevSecOps ChallengesModern software development faces complex security challenges that conventional approaches no longer adequately address:• Disconnected security toolsets creating operational blind spots and silos• Manual compliance execution causing release delays and higher audit risk• Developer pushback on security gates seen as process blockers• Teams struggling with DevSecOps skill gaps, leaving them under-resourced• Challenges in embedding Infrastructure such as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD pipelinesIBN Tech’s Integrated DevSecOps Platform ServicesIBN Tech delivers end-to-end DevSecOps Managed Services that embed security into the software development lifecycle, enabling organizations to address key operational challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A maturity scan identifies gaps across tools, culture, and pipelines, creating a roadmap for both immediate improvements and long-term strategic growth.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates SAST, SCA, and DAST tools into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and enforcing compliance measures.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Secures AWS and Azure environments using "policy as code" to eliminate misconfigurations and maintain secure operations.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers are empowered through secure coding standards, focused training, and triage workflows delivering actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated evidence collection ensures adherence to SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, reducing audit workload.Innovation Through Secure DevSecOps PracticesDevSecOps Managed Services have allowed organizations to accelerate software delivery while strengthening security across the development lifecycle.• A top-tier financial services company modernized its development workflow by integrating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance enforcement directly into CI/CD pipelines.• The company achieved a 40% decrease in critical vulnerabilities during early development, shortened release cycles by 30%, and empowered teams to innovate safely and efficiently.Optimizing Software Delivery with Continuous SecurityThe fast pace of digital transformation demands software delivery that is secure, compliant, and adaptive. The DevSecOps Managed solutions market, estimated at $6.59 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a rising industry-wide focus on integrated security and automation.Cloud adoption, emerging cyber threats, and industry-wide initiatives toward automation are driving growth across IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail. IBN Technologies offers a developer-centric platform that integrates security directly into the development lifecycle, automates continuous compliance, and produces production-ready code that supports rapid business innovation.Through tools such as Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated compliance evidence collection, DevSecOps Managed Services from IBN Technologies deliver operational agility, reduce risk, and ensure audit readiness. In the current environment of continuous delivery and escalating cyber threats, organizations cannot treat security as secondary; partnering with IBN Technologies ensures competitive advantage and efficient, secure operations.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.