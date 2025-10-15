Hymson Acquires Germany’s Xteg to build presence in European Laser Cutting Market

SHEN ZHEN, CHINA, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 10, 2025, Hymson Laser Technology Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shenzhen, China, announced the full acquisition of Xteg, a German laser cutting equipment and service provider, strengthening the company’s footprint in the European laser cutting market.

Expanding Presence in Europe

Founded in 2008, Hymson has accumulated experience for nearly 20 years in laser and intelligent manufacturing services. The company provides specialized, high-quality product portfolios and solutions tailored to sheet metal applications across multiple industries.



As a fiber laser cutting equipment specialist rooted in Germany, Xteg’s competitive advantage stems from its deep localization in Europe. Its core team comprises seasoned experts with decades of experience in the metal sheet cutting industries, and the brand’s influence spans both advanced manufacturing and basic industrial sectors.

Through this acquisition, Hymson aims to influence the competitive landscape of the European laser cutting market by integrating Xteg’s local sales and service strength with its own outstanding R&D and manufacturing capabilities in China. Hymson positions itself to better meet customer requirements with both cutting-edge technology and responsive service, ultimately enhancing its competitiveness in Europe’s laser cutting segment.

Joint Market Introduction at BlechExpo

The first joint appearance of “Hymson × Xteg” will take place at the BlechExpo trade fair in Stuttgart on October 21. Hymson plans to introduce a portfolio including HyLaser, HyTube, HyTower, and HyAuto, marking the alliance’s initial product presentation to the European market.

Meanwhile, Hymson has launched the HyLaser Plus and Pro series, which offers the combination of the standardized configurations and flexible value-added functions, to better fulfill the customer demand of high precision, high efficiency and high reliability.

Hymson’s product lines are equipped with the FSCUT intelligent control system and Max Photonics Elite series laser sources, combined with advanced software features such as intelligent piercing, automatic re-cutting, and path monitoring. These innovations directly target the three core challenges of precision, efficiency, and stability that have long plagued the European market. Offered in worktable formats of 3200×1600 mm, 4000×2000 mm, and 6300×2600 mm, they enable smoother material handling and faster setup, helping users achieve higher productivity with consistent cutting quality.

In addition, by leveraging the “Hymson + Xteg” combination, the joint team can provide faster supports and full lifecycle services to the customers, making sure the Hymson machine can bring the best productivity for customer business success.

The BlechExpo will be the first opportunity for European customers to evaluate the Hymson-Xteg partnership and its potential role in the market. Hymson and Xteg are ready for the show.

