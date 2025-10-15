Cassella Design & Build Launches Full-Service Remodeling & Outdoor Living in Northern Virginia

Innovative landscaping solutions tailored for every homeowner's vision are now available as Cassella Design & Build expands operations.

CATLETT, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassella Design & Build , a renowned name in renovation and design, announces its expansion into innovative landscaping services, bringing tailored outdoor solutions to homeowners across Northern Virginia. With a trusted reputation as a landscape contractor in Northern Virginia , the company is now extending its expertise to transform backyards into stunning, functional living spaces.This expansion responds to the rising demand for high-quality landscape design and hardscaping projects that balance beauty with practicality. With more than 100 satisfied clients, Cassella Design & Build has seen an increase in homeowners who want more than simple lawn care — they are looking for integrated outdoor environments that support family gatherings, entertainment, and relaxation.Homeowners today are not simply looking for standard landscaping. They are envisioning integrated outdoor systems that extend their living spaces into carefully crafted backyards. As more families prioritize enhancing their outdoor environments, the need for professional expertise has grown significantly. By expanding into landscape design, hardscaping, and custom outdoor structures, Cassella Design & Build is meeting this demand head-on. Projects such as patios, retaining walls, and outdoor kitchens are now considered essential features of modern homes, and the company is ready to deliver them with quality and precision.The expanded landscape and design services are designed to bring every vision to life, combining functionality and aesthetics. One standout offering is the company’s expertise as a fiberglass pool builder, providing durable and low-maintenance pool solutions that allow homeowners to enjoy luxury without excessive upkeep. From start to finish, the process begins with a detailed consultation to understand the client’s goals, followed by tailored design proposals. Once approved, the installation team works to transform bare backyards into personal paradises, just in time for the warmer months.“Our mission is to help our clients create outdoor experiences that resonate deeply with them,” said Elijah Cassella, Owner of Cassella Design & Build. “We are proud to expand upon our expertise in home renovations by offering exceptional landscaping and hardscaping solutions. This expansion embodies our commitment to enhancing lives through innovative design and quality construction, ensuring every project reflects our customers’ personal touch.”As landscaping becomes a greater priority for homeowners across Northern Virginia, Cassella Design & Build is ready to be the trusted partner in creating dream outdoor spaces. Homeowners are encouraged to request a consultation through the company’s website to explore the full range of services available.

