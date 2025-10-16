Legendary Photographer Annie Leibovitz to Open WPPI 2026 with Keynote Presentation in Las Vegas

Legendary photographer, Annie Leibovitz, will be the keynote speaker at the Wedding & Portrait International’s (WPPI) annual Conference + Trade Show, March 1-5, 2026 at The Rio in Las Vegas. WPPI logo

Annual Conference for Wedding and Portrait Photographers Focuses on New Technologies, New Learning Tracks, Community, and The Future of Photography

Annie’s work has inspired generations of photographers around the world. She’s the perfect person to kick off a conference built around creativity, passion, and the future of our industry.” — Sally Sargood, VP of Photo Group at Emerald

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wedding & Portrait Photography International (WPPI) Conference & Expo is proud to announce that legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz will headline WPPI 2026 as the keynote speaker, kicking off five days of immersive education, innovation, and community connection in Las Vegas from March 1-5, 2026. Registration is now open for WPPI 2026.Recognized as one of the most influential image-makers of our time, Annie Leibovitz will take the WPPI main stage to share her unparalleled creative journey and her vision for the future of photography. The keynote will be followed by an exclusive signing of her new book, "Annie Leibovitz: Women," (published by Phaidon) on the WPPI tradeshow floor, offering attendees a once-in-a-lifetime experience to engage with one of the most celebrated, modern day photographers.“Few artists have shaped modern photography the way Annie Leibovitz has for more than five decades, and we are honored to have her as our keynote presenter to open WPPI 2026,” exclaimed Sally Sargood, VP of Photo Group at Emerald, which produces the annual conference and trade show. “Her work has inspired generations of photographers, and the opportunity to hear from her live at WPPI 2026 is something our community will never forget. She’s the perfect person to kick off a conference built around creativity, passion, and the future of our industry,” she added.A Community Building for the FutureAs the photography world rapidly evolves, shaped by new technologies, new tools, and new ways of creating, WPPI is committed to developing new educational initiatives to empower its most important resource – it’s community. At its core, WPPI is a place where creativity grows through shared ideas conducted face-to-face and continues well beyond a five-day conference. WPPI is a year-round platform for photographers to learn, grow, and lead the future of photography together.WPPI 2026 will unveil a bold new chapter to its annual gathering with fresh and expanded programming designed to help photographers thrive in an ever-evolving industry. This year’s conference will feature:• 25% more seminars and 50% new speakers, delivering fresh perspectives and next-gen talent• The debut of “The Future of Photography” track, exploring AI, creator tools, workflow innovations, and industry shifts• 5 full days of education, hands-on learning, and meaningful networking opportunities• All-new WPPI Summits, one-day focused tracks on business/marketing, portraiture, lighting, boudoir, and wedding photography• A reimagined show floor with interactive activations, including The Clubhouse Lounge• Four nights of community-focused networking events and partiesIn addition, celebrated photographer José Villa and world-renowned planner Lynn Easton will share how they work together to design and document events that feel effortless yet extraordinary during their special workshop, “The Planner–Photographer Power Duo: Designing & Documenting Luxury Weddings.”For more information about WPPI 2026, to register, or simply learn more, visit www.wppiexpo.com About WPPIWPPI (Wedding & Portrait Photographers International) is the premier conference and trade show for portrait and wedding photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. Held annually in Las Vegas, WPPI brings together thousands of creatives from around the world for an immersive five-day experience of education, inspiration, and connection.The event features industry-leading educators, hands-on workshops, interactive summits, live demos, and one of the largest photography expos in North America—showcasing the latest cameras, lighting, and gear from top brands. Beyond the classrooms and show floor, WPPI is where photographers build lasting relationships, discover new opportunities, and celebrate their craft together. Produced by Emerald, WPPI has been empowering and connecting the photography community for more than 40 years.

WPPI 2026 will unveil a bold new chapter to its annual gathering with fresh and expanded programming to help photographers thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.