Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, Emphasizes Importance of Faster Closings for Mortgage Companies
Jason Ruedy, Denver Mortgage Expert Says Speed and Efficiency Are Key to Winning Clients in Today’s Market
“The sweet spot for homeowners is getting their debt consolidated into a lower fixed-rate loan as quickly as possible,” says Ruedy. “When you’re paying 25% to 30% interest on credit cards, every month you wait is money lost. A fast, efficient mortgage refinance in Denver can help you pay off that debt sooner and start saving immediately.”
According to Ruedy, the speed at which a Denver mortgage refinance or cash-out refinance closes can make a major difference in a homeowner’s financial outcome. The sooner borrowers close, the sooner they can:
Consolidate high-interest credit card debt into one manageable, lower-rate monthly payment with a trusted Denver mortgage lender
Lower monthly expenses and free up cash flow for other priorities with competitive Denver refinance rates
Save thousands in interest over the life of the loan with a cash-out refinance Denver homeowners trust
Delays in the refinance process can cost homeowners valuable time and money — especially as interest on unsecured debt continues to accumulate. That’s why Ruedy advises borrowers to work with mortgage companies in Denver that are known for fast closing times, competitive mortgage rates, and streamlined refinance processes.
“Time is money, and every day matters when it comes to debt,” Ruedy adds. “By partnering with a Denver mortgage company that prioritizes speed and efficiency, homeowners can take control of their finances, save more, and build a stronger financial future.”
