Viega North America’s New Ohio Plant Earns LEED Gold Certification, Advancing Sustainable U.S. Manufacturing

Sustainable design meets industrial innovation as Viega’s New Mantua, Ohio plant secures prestigious LEED® Gold certification

This achievement reflects our belief that manufacturing can be innovative and sustainable. Our LEED-certification is key to building a better future for customers, employees and the environment.” — Marki Huston, CEO of Viega North America.

MANTUA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viega North America, a subsidiary of the Viega Group, the global leader in press technology and plumbing solutions, today announced its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mantua, Ohio, has officially earned LEEDGold (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification. Succeeding the plant’s official opening in September 2025, this certification recognizes its sustainable design, energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. This achievement reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing its presence in North America through sustainable construction and manufacturing practices.The Mantua facility, now listed under LEED Project ID #1000190658, will soon appear on the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) project directory where additional project details and imagery will showcase the project's sustainability achievements.A MILESTONE IN SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURINGEarning LEED Gold certification is a crucial step in the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship in both products and operations. “LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health and protect the environment,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “By prioritizing sustainability, the Mantua facility is leading the way in its industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation.”THE MANTUA FACILITY INCORPORATES:-- Energy-efficient building systems: Advanced automation and robotics drive reduction in overall energy use, increasing throughput, repeatability and dimensional accuracy. Pressed connections perform as expected every time.-- Fully electrified plant: An electrical backbone enables efficient processes today and a clear pathway to renewables tomorrow.-- Energy-efficient design: The building utilizes a high-performance envelope, lighting and controls to reduce energy and water use.-- Waste reduction: The facility incorporates processes that contribute to a reusable framework.“This achievement reflects our long-held belief that manufacturing can be both innovative and sustainable,” said Marki Huston, CEO of Viega North America. “Our LEED-certified Mantua facility is a key step towards building a better future for our customers, employees and the environment.”DRIVING U.S. MANUFACTURING GROWTH AND NEXT STEPSDuring the first two years of operation, the Mantua facility is projected to create approximately 68 new jobs for Northeast Ohio. These roles reflect a range of skills including operations, maintenance, quality, logistics and training, and come with growth paths and a strong safety culture.This facility will manufacture key components of Viega’s press technology portfolio . Production of ProPressfittings is underway, with MegaPresscapacity planned as the plant scales. Additionally, Viega will continue to invest in its robust on-site seminar center and training resources to support key customers across the eastern U.S. and Canada.About Viega North AmericaViega North America is a subsidiary of the Viega Group, which has more than 125 years of experience in building technology. Viega is the global market leader in metal piping systems, serving the industrial, commercial, and residential markets. With ten locations around the world, Viega employs more than 5,500 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems, including PureFlow, ProPress, MegaPressand MegaPressG. In the U.S., Viega has seminar centers in Colorado, Ohio and New Hampshire and the Viega Experience Center in New York City, which provides continued training through in-person and online workshops. For more information about Viega, visit viega.us Contact:Fae Champagne-Walls, Public Relations ManagerViega North America+1-720-774-5974media@viega.us

