Survey: Philly Nonprofits Working to Meet Rising Demand for Essential Services Amid Funding Pullbacks

Nonprofit Finance Fund logo

Stakeholders Met to Discuss Nonprofit Finance Fund’s New Greater Philadelphia “State of the Nonprofit Sector” Survey Findings and Recommendations

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) has released a new report detailing the opportunities and challenges facing nonprofits in Greater Philadelphia. The report draws on findings from NFF’s national State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey and interviews with local nonprofit leaders.Stakeholders convened at an event on Oct. 9 to discuss actions and efforts to back the region’s nonprofits as economic uncertainty, government funding disruptions, and increasing community needs converge.“Surveys should result in action, not just data points,” said Aisha Benson, President and CEO of NFF. "It is meaningful that so many of Philadelphia’s leaders are honoring nonprofits’ contributions to community well-being by listening to their voices and working together to address the issues they raise in service of social good.”“We are standing strong to support the causes that our community members told us are important to them,” said Elliot Weinbaum, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the William Penn Foundation and panelist at the Oct. 9 event. “Nonprofit organizations provide vital services in our communities – providing access to outdoor activities, arts and culture, family stability, civic engagement, workforce development, and more. Cuts to federal or other funding jeopardize these opportunities. We and other funders are trying hard to make sure that nonprofit organizations in our city and region can continue their great work.”NFF’s report spotlights Philadelphia’s nonprofits as skilled agents of economic and social impact. Survey respondents employed more than 8,500 people in 2024, with 52% paying $1 million or more in total salaries. Many (46%) spent more than $100,000 on services, food, or other supplies from local vendors last year, and 15% spent more than $1 million.Findings from local nonprofit respondents include:• Demand is rising: 88% of respondents anticipate an increased need for services in 2025; 56% don’t expect to be able to meet demand.• There is little financial cushion. Two-thirds (66%) of Greater Philadelphia nonprofits have three months or less cash on hand, compared to half (51%) of nonprofits nationally. This leaves little room to manage payment delays, navigate emergencies, or make strategic investments.• Financial security was identified as a top need in their community by more than one-third (37%) of Philadelphia respondents.• Funders are responding: Many local nonprofits (45%) said funders have gotten less restrictive since late 2022. 50% said that grant application processes have become less complex. This is more than nationally, where 30% reported less complex grant applications.• Nonprofits need more support: 54% of respondents named more flexible funding as a top need.Survey respondents and interviewees described their organizations as the first line of response to urgent community needs, stepping in where public systems fall short, and often without adequate support.One mental health nonprofit shared, “We are prepared to adapt to any changes that may impact our ability to serve, such as shifts in federal or local funding, policies affecting homelessness and social services, or new opportunities for collaboration with government agencies. However, our core response will always be to focus on our community’s immediate needs, whether through providing meals, essential items, or support services. Our goal is to remain nimble, ensuring that whatever changes come, we are ready to continue helping those who rely on us.”The Greater Philadelphia report was made possible by ten local philanthropies committed to ongoing collaboration and co-funding initiatives that address issues of importance to the City and region.“Philly’s nonprofits are foundational to the daily functioning and vibrant character of this City, and we need to invest in these organizations we rely on for so much,” said Kareem Thomas, Chief Credit Officer of NFF and longtime leader in Philadelphia’s nonprofit sector. “We’ve seen some positive examples of collaboration between nonprofits and their partners in philanthropy and government, and now is the time to build on that and protect the City’s nonprofit infrastructure.”Full results from NFF’s national, Philadelphia, and other regional surveys are available at: https://nff.org/state-of-the-nonprofit-sector-survey/ About Nonprofit Finance FundNonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. For 45 years, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.