Musick Peeler Welcomes Eliot Glikman as Head of Legal Technology & eDiscovery

Eliot Glikman Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Eliot Glikman has joined the firm as Head of Legal Technology & eDiscovery, a newly created role designed to strengthen the firm’s data governance, discovery and legal technology capabilities across all practice areas.With more than 20 years of experience in litigation technology, discovery management and legal innovation, Glikman will oversee the firm’s eDiscovery operations, technology enablement and information governance initiatives. He will collaborate with attorneys and staff firmwide to enhance efficiency, defensibility and client service through smarter workflows and advanced legal tech solutions.“Eliot’s addition marks an exciting step in Musick Peeler’s continued investment in innovation and client service,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . “Eliot bridges technical fluency with legal strategy, and his approach not only strengthens our internal systems but directly enhances how we serve clients—faster, smarter and more securely.”Glikman’s arrival formalizes a new, integrated approach to discovery and technology support at Musick Peeler—bringing what is traditionally outsourced in-house. In his first weeks, he has already demonstrated the impact of this strategy, transforming a one-off pro hac vice engagement into a lasting client relationship by showcasing the firm’s ability to manage all eDiscovery work securely, defensibly and without outside vendor delays.“My role is focused on helping our lawyers and clients navigate legal data challenges with clarity, efficiency and strategic support,” said Glikman. “From discovery demands and ESI compliance to trial preparation and high-stakes negotiations, my goal is to ensure that our legal technology infrastructure works in our favor—not against it. The warmth, professionalism, and shared sense of purpose I’ve experienced since joining Musick Peeler reinforce how special this firm is, and I’m excited for what we can build together.”As Head of Legal Technology & eDiscovery, Glikman will:• Advise on litigation strategy, early case assessment and defensible discovery workflows• Manage secure document review environments and vendor relationships• Guide attorneys in leveraging AI, automation and data analytics tools for litigation and advisory work• Develop firmwide data retention, security and governance policies in collaboration with Administration and IT• Provide training, documentation and direct support to attorneys and staff across offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.