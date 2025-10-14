Influential Women Highlights Sarah McLean, PhD, RN, MDiv, for Leadership in Healthcare and Pastoral Counseling

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Clinical Expertise and Faith-Based Guidance to Serve Individuals, Families, and CommunitiesCharlotte, North Carolina – Influential Women is proud to announce the inclusion of Sarah McLean, PhD, RN, MDiv, in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as a dedicated healthcare professional and pastoral counselor whose career seamlessly integrates nursing, case management, and faith-based leadership.As the Founder of MAES Consulting Services, LLC, Sarah provides pastoral counseling and guidance, drawing on decades of clinical and theological training to support individuals and families during challenging times. Her work combines practical healthcare expertise with spiritual insight, reflecting her unique commitment to holistic care.With nearly four decades of experience in healthcare, Sarah has held diverse roles spanning pediatric, adult, and mental health populations. She has worked in case management nursing at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Grady Health System and provided psychiatric nursing support at Advance Therapeutic Concepts, Inc. Her skill set includes patient advocacy, care coordination, insurance navigation, and complex case management, ensuring that every patient receives attentive, personalized care. In addition, Sarah has served nationally as a Nurse Educator, training healthcare teams on medical devices, safety systems, and clinical best practices, further demonstrating her commitment to elevating the standards of healthcare delivery.Sarah’s educational background reflects her dual dedication to both health and ministry. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Barton College, a Master of Divinity and Practical Theology with a focus in Pastoral Care from Columbia Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Christian Leadership from Destiny Bible College. She is a Registered Nurse (RN), a Certified Case Manager (CCM), and holds advanced certification in Christian counseling, allowing her to serve as both a clinical advocate and a spiritual guide for those in need.Throughout her career, Sarah attributes her success to desire, hunger, drive, and much prayer, qualities that have propelled her to achieve goals once thought unattainable. She shares that the best career advice she ever received is: “Do what you love, and you will never feel like you have worked a day in your life.” To young women entering the healthcare industry, she advises: “Pursue what you truly want to do and love. Don’t settle for what others expect of you—follow your passions and let them guide your career path.”Sarah recognizes that healthcare is demanding, with challenges such as overwork, underpayment, management issues, and the risk of burnout. Navigating these obstacles requires resilience, clear boundaries, and commitment to personal well-being. Her core values—prayer, integrity, and morality—guide her in both professional and personal life, ensuring every interaction is rooted in truthfulness, kindness, and ethical practice.Renowned for her ability to integrate compassion, leadership, and problem-solving, Sarah has consistently improved the well-being of those she serves. From coordinating care for medically complex patients to mentoring nursing professionals and providing spiritual counseling, she leads with integrity, humility, and grace. She has a particular passion for working with underserved communities, advocating for dignity, equity, and empowerment.For Sarah McLean, her career is not just a profession—it is her life’s purpose. Her dedication to enhancing both the physical and spiritual well-being of individuals has made her an enduring force in healthcare and pastoral counseling, inspiring others through her service, expertise, and unwavering commitment to compassion.Learn More about Sarah McLean:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sarah-mclean Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.