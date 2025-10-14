Jack-O’-Lantern-Lit Nature Hike & Trunk or Treat, Oct. 24

Looking for a unique family adventure for Halloween this year?

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is inviting families to attend its “Jack-O’-Lantern Lit Nature Hike & Trunk or Treat” at the Kehoe Conservation Camp, 636 Point of Pines Road in Castleton on Friday, October 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Families will embark on a self-guided walk through the Kehoe trail system while admiring hundreds of carved jack-o-lanterns leading the way.

“The jack-o-lantern lit trail provides a fun family friendly alternative to some of the traditional Halloween activities,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Families will experience a relaxing evening nature walk while viewing hundreds of carved pumpkins.”

In addition to the popular trail, several community organizations, including the Vermont Warden Service, will be present for a Trunk or Treat.

Admission is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. No registration is required. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

The Edward F. Kehoe Green Mountain Conservation Camp is operated by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. This event is sponsored by the department with pumpkins donated by area farmers.

For more information about the event, contact Corey Hart at corey.hart@vermont.gov or 802-565-5562. Organizers are seeking donations of pumpkins for the event, so anyone with spare pumpkins is asked to please get in touch with Hart. Pumpkin donations will be accepted until October 21.