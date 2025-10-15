Training Industry selects TraineryHCM for 2025 Company Watch List for Learning Management System

TraineryHCM receives the honor from Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.

We are delighted to be recognized for our innovation and focus on meeting customer needs. Our team is dedicated to delivering solutions that improve employee growth and meet evolving workplace needs.” — Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraineryHCM has been included in the 2025 Top Training Companies lists for the Learning Management Systems (LMS) sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. TraineryLMS is the learning management system from TraineryHCM.Inclusion in the 2025 Training Industry Top Learning Management Companies Watch List is based on four key criteria: scope and quality of features, capabilities, and analytics; market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact; strength of client portfolio and customer relationships; and business performance and growth trajectory.“The organizations recognized on this year’s Learning Management System Watch List are delivering innovative solutions that foster engaging learning environments for every use,” said Danielle Draewall, market and business intelligence manager at Training Industry, Inc. “By incorporating technologies such as adaptive learning, immersive AR/VR experiences, and AI-powered collaboration tools, these providers are enabling both learners and administrators to stay connected and engaged throughout the learning journey.”“We are delighted to be recognized for our continuing innovation and focus on meeting customer needs. Our team is dedicated to delivering market solutions that improve employee growth and meet the needs of a rapidly evolving workplace,” said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director.“Our Learning Management System is a module of the integrated learning platform offered through TraineryHCM,” Kumar said. TraineryHCM has expanded its integrated HCM platform to make it easier for HR managers to connect performance reviews with learning plans and skills training. The extended data integration enables managers to build L&D paths, assign coaches and training courses, and track activity status and outcomes. TraineryLEARN solutions include TraineryLMS, TRAKCoaching™, TraineryTMS™ - a training management system, TraineryContent™, and Streamery, a VOD platform. An expanded, open content marketplace is expected to roll out later this year. TraineryHCM solutions also include CompBldr, a multi-module compensation management software, and ReviewCloud, a performance management platform.Earlier this year, TraineryHCM expanded its integrated platform to make it easier for HR managers to connect performance and compensation management with its modular learning platform. “The expansion of our integrated platform features provides users with key operational triggers that support a continuous growth cycle that connects employees, development opportunities, and compensation, not only within a single system, but as part of a unified workflow,” said Kumar.ABOUTTraineryHCM™ is a centralized talent management platform with modular role-based solutions, including learning, HR, performance, and compensation management. The company has eight product solutions, 50,000+ users, and over 300 clients located throughout the USA. For more information, please visit www.Trainery.one

