Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery Launches RISE Med Spa in Houston, Welcoming Respected Nurse Injector Jamie Poole, RN

Jamie Poole, RN RISE Med Spa Reception RISE Med Spa Logo

Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery launches RISE Med Spa in Houston, a physician-led destination for advanced natural aesthetics with expert injector Jamie Poole, RN.

RISE Med Spa was created from my commitment to our patients and my passion for providing comprehensive, patient-centered aesthetic care that unites both surgical and non-surgical treatments.” — Dr. Ravi Somayazula, Founder and Medical Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics proudly announces the grand opening of RISE Med Spa , a physician-led destination redefining the non-surgical aesthetic experience in Houston. In tandem with this launch, RISE welcomes Jamie Poole, RN, BSN, CANS, a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist and highly experienced injector, as the newest addition to its growing team of aesthetic experts.A New Era of Integrated, Physician-Led AestheticsIn a city filled with med spas, RISE Med Spa stands apart as a true medical extension of Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics — not simply another aesthetic lounge. Under the medical direction of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ravi Somayazula, RISE embodies his vision of vertical integration: uniting surgical and non-surgical solutions under one roof to give patients seamless, elevated care at every stage of their aesthetic journey.Every detail of RISE — from its serene, spa-like environment to its evidence-based treatment protocols — reflects the same precision, artistry, and uncompromising standards that define Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery. Overseen clinically by double board-certified physician Dr. Swapna Gopathi, RISE Med Spa delivers customized, physician-formulated treatment plans designed to enhance natural beauty safely and gracefully.With a brand new, expanded location set to open in January 2026, RISE Med Spa is poised to offer an even broader range of advanced treatments within a setting that seamlessly blends luxury, science, and wellness.A Message from Dr. Ravi Somayazula“RISE Med Spa was created from my commitment to our patients and my passion for providing comprehensive, patient-centered aesthetic care that unites both surgical and non-surgical treatments within one trusted destination,” said Dr. Ravi Somayazula, Founder and Medical Director. “Patients should never have to choose between expertise and experience. At RISE, we’ve built an environment where the same level of surgical precision, safety, and artistry defines every non-invasive rejuvenation. Jamie’s addition to our team represents the next evolution of that vision. Her skill, compassion, and aesthetic eye elevate the patient experience and perfectly reflect our philosophy of delivering natural, refined results—with safety always at the forefront.”Personalized Treatments, Elevated ResultsRISE Med Spa offers a comprehensive menu of non-surgical treatments, including:Injectables: Botox , Dysport, dermal fillers, lip augmentation, full facial optimization, Sculptra, and PRPSkin Rejuvenation: Morpheus8 RF microneedling, SkinPen, HydraFacial, a full suite of advanced laser treatments for the face and body, and customized chemical peelsBody & Wellness: Evolve body contouring, Avéli™ cellulite reduction, miraDry, and Physician-Led Weight Loss Each plan is bespoke, tailored to the patient’s goals, timeline, and comfort level, ensuring outcomes that feel authentically refined rather than overdone.Meet Jamie Poole, RN — Expert Injector & Artist in AestheticsWith over 14 years of clinical experience spanning both Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, Jamie Poole, RN, BSN, CANS brings a nuanced understanding of skin health, anatomy, and balance. She specializes in full-face rejuvenation, combining clinical precision with an artistic eye to create results that are beautifully harmonious and unmistakably natural.“Joining RISE Med Spa is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with a team that shares my philosophy of subtle, confident beauty,” said Poole. “I believe every patient deserves a tailored plan that celebrates their individuality while maintaining authenticity.”Real Patient Experience“After my initial consultation at RISE Med Spa, I felt truly seen. Jamie listened carefully to my concerns and helped design a treatment plan that fit both my comfort and my goals. My results look so natural that friends keep asking if I just got back from vacation. I highly recommend RISE!,” shared Alyssa M., a recent patient of RISE Med Spa.Why Houston Should Take Notice1. Physician-Led ExcellenceEvery treatment is performed under medical supervision, ensuring that safety, precision, and outcomes align with surgical standards.2. Seamless IntegrationRISE Med Spa bridges the gap between med spa and surgery. Offering patients continuity of care and expert-level oversight from consultation through transformation.3. Boutique Experience & Bespoke ResultsFar from the “cookie-cutter” model, RISE delivers concierge-level service where each patient receives personalized attention, curated plans, and white-glove care in a serene setting.4. Natural Aesthetics, Timeless BeautyRather than chasing trends, the team at RISE focuses on balance, proportion, and results that look like you — refreshed, radiant, and refined.About Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics / RISE Med SpaFounded by Dr. Ravi Somayazula, a Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon with over 15 years of experience and thousands of successful procedures, Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is Houston’s premier destination for surgical and aesthetic excellence.RISE Med Spa serves as its luxurious non-surgical arm — offering the same standard of safety, artistry, and integrity within an elevated, spa-like environment. Dr. Swapna Gopathi, Director of Medical Aesthetics, leads the RISE team with a calm, thoughtful, and holistic approach, ensuring that every patient receives physician-directed care tailored to their unique goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.