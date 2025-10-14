Mobile IV Therapy Leaders Bring Personalized Wellness to Californians at Home

Modwella California and Driphouse IV Club deliver concierge care with licensed clinicians, science-driven treatments, and a focus on trust and accessibility

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across California, mobile IV therapy is moving essential wellness care out of crowded clinics and into the comfort of people’s homes. Two providers are helping lead that shift by combining medical rigor with hospitality and convenience. Modwella California operates a fully mobile team of nurses and medical professionals who bring IV therapy, vitamin injections, hormone support, lab draws, and weight management services directly to clients from Los Angeles to San Diego to Sacramento.Kylie Burr, a registered nurse and co-owner of Modwella California, has been with the company since day one. After starting her journey with the founders in Utah, she later brought Modwella to California, where she now leads operations across the state. “We’ve always stayed true to the mission: make wellness convenient, affordable, and trustworthy,” Kylie says.The company’s model was inspired by an emergency physician who saw patients seeking ER care that could safely be delivered at home, and it has grown around a simple idea, make wellness convenient, affordable, and trustworthy. Clients can speak with a nurse before booking, request the same clinician for continuity, and often discover the brand through community events where preventative care is made approachable.In North County San Diego, Driphouse IV Club brings a boutique, relationship-driven approach to the same doorstep experience. Co-founded by a registered nurse and a physician, with executive leadership rooted in global medical technology, the Encinitas-based team serves all of San Diego with custom-blended IV hydration, vitamin shots, peptides, and more.Their founding mission was simple but powerful: offer high-quality, affordable IV therapy without the transactional feeling of traditional clinics. “We’re not a corporate enterprise,” says Johnson. “We’re boots-on-the-ground, roll-up-your-sleeves healthcare.” Every treatment is custom-blended to suit the client’s needs, from energy boosts and immune support to cellular repair and pain relief. Unlike most IV providers, Driphouse does not work off a standard menu—they personalize everything, including dosage, formulation, and frequency.Driphouse personalizes dosage, formulation, and frequency to match individual goals, from recovery and immune support to cellular repair. The club’s licensed professionals emphasize safety and transparency, while community collaborations and event support reflect a commitment to accessible care that feels personal, not transactional.Together, these organizations illustrate how mobile wellness can be both medically sound and human-centered. Modwella California scales statewide access with physician oversight and nurse-led continuity, while Driphouse IV Club exemplifies a boutique model that tailors every drip.For busy parents, professionals, and anyone managing fatigue or pursuing performance and prevention, concierge IV therapy offers a practical path to feeling better without the wait room.

