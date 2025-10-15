New Covenant Church Preschool Earns ‘Excellent’ Rating in Florida’s VPK Accountability System

New Covenant Preschool Florida VPK Certified

NCP Ranked Among the Top 12% of VPK Programs in Seminole County, Florida

We combine structure with warmth and creativity, ensuring each child feels valued while gaining the skills they need to thrive in kindergarten and beyond.” — Robyn Brant, Director

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Covenant Preschool (NCP) has received an Excellent rating in the Florida Department of Education’s Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program (VPK) performance designations for the 2024–2025 school year. This distinction places the preschool among the top 12% of 170 VPK providers in Seminole County, with only 22 schools achieving this elite status.NCP earned an impressive 70 points, ranking within the top 4.7% of schools that scored 70 or higher. The new accountability system, introduced this year by the Florida Department of Education, evaluates schools based on three key performance metrics:• Program quality (50%)• Student achievement (20%)• Student learning gains (30%)“Our focus on setting clear boundaries, instilling high expectations, and teaching mutual respect lays the foundation for strong academics and a lifelong love of learning,” said Robyn Brant, Director of New Covenant Church Preschool. “We combine structure with warmth and creativity, ensuring each child feels valued while gaining the skills they need to thrive in kindergarten and beyond.”The preschool’s commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its small class sizes, maintaining a teacher-to-student ratio of one teacher for every eight students, one of the lowest in Seminole County. This personalized approach ensures every child receives individualized attention and care, fostering both confidence and curiosity.For more information about New Covenant Preschool and its programs, visit www.new-covenant-church.com/preschool About New Covenant Church PreschoolNew Covenant Church Preschool (NCP) in Winter Springs, Florida, provides a Christ-centered early learning environment focused on nurturing each child’s spiritual, academic, social, and emotional growth. The preschool blends structured classroom learning with hands-on exploration and outdoor experiences that inspire curiosity and confidence. With small class sizes and a low teacher-to-student ratio, NCP ensures that every child receives personalized attention and meaningful engagement. The program emphasizes Christian values, creative learning, and strong preparation for kindergarten success. Learn more at www.new-covenant-church.com/preschool

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.