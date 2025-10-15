From Batman to Basquiat: One Art Space Rewrites the Tribeca Art Story

One Art Space Logo OneArt Space (Photo credit: OAS) MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung Carry Forward Tribeca’s Creative Tradition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled in the heart of Tribeca, One Art Space has become one of downtown Manhattan’s most dynamic galleries, bridging the gap between the avant-garde and the collectible. Known for its 1,700-square-foot glass-fronted exhibition space, the gallery has hosted a diverse roster of artists, from international contemporary innovators to New York street legends since its opening in 2011.At the helm are MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, whose partnership brings a distinctive blend of business acumen, artistic sensibility, and curatorial vision. MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, sister of the late gallery founder Dan Giella, grew up surrounded by creativity. Her father, Joe Giella, was one of the original Batman comic illustrators, an influence that shaped her appreciation for both high and popular art. Her career in business development and fine art sales uniquely equips her to steer the gallery in an era when visibility and authenticity are equally vital.Co-owner Mei Fung, who collaborated closely with Dan Giella, continues to honor his mission: to make art approachable and community driven. Together, the pair have maintained One Art Space as a respected launchpad for emerging artists and a venue that welcomes collectors, critics, and the casually curious alike.The gallery’s recent exhibitions such as “The Authenticity,” curated by Cope2 and featuring Shepard Fairey and Danny Cortes reflect its dual commitment to serious art and street-level culture. Exhibitions are often accompanied by public receptions, artist talks, and collaborations that bring together audiences across the cultural spectrum.“Art should be felt, not just seen,” MaryAnn Giella McCulloh says. “At One Art Space, we want people to walk in and feel part of the story. When selecting an artist, we seek individuals with controversial careers with mystery, plus a compelling human-interest story to pull us in with curiosity such as Purvis Young, Shepard Fairey, and Al Diaz. Their works offer a rich narrative that deeply engages viewers. Recognizing these aspects can help us gain a fuller appreciation and to understand their significance and legacy.”With more than a decade of impact, One Art Space continues to embody the pulse of the New York art world diverse, daring, and defiantly original. Their next exhibition is An Empire has Fallen by Al Diaz, running from October 30th – November 10th, 2025.ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and an upcoming solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in one space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.