Cathedral Couture: hiTechMODA’s Paris Fashion Week Spectacle

hiTechMODA Logo Sci PH (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord) Alyssa Casa (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord) Paaie (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord) Wanda Beauchamp (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord)

Independent fashion designers shine under the stained glass of The American Cathedral

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA, the internationally recognized fashion production company known for blending innovation and artistry, returned to Paris Fashion Week today with a spectacular showcase inside the historic American Cathedral. Against the soaring Gothic arches and stained-glass windows of the landmark venue, designers from across the globe unveiled collections that embodied creativity, sustainability, and the future of independent fashion.The event featured a diverse lineup of established names and rising stars across two sessions. At 2:00pm, Nita Belle’s Closet, Elena Collection, Kat Couture, Alyssa Casa Designs, Mitch Desunia, and Wonderland presented collections defined by bold silhouettes, inventive textiles, and distinctive narratives. The 4:30pm program brought international attention to Wanda Beauchamp, Grace Steadfast, Willow Bean Studio, Charjean Couture, SCI PH, and PAAIE, highlighting luxury craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and avant-garde design.hiTechMODA has built its reputation on offering designers access to world-class stages normally reserved for established fashion houses. Today’s Paris presentation underscored the platform’s mission to champion inclusivity, sustainability, and next-generation innovation while elevating independent design voices before global press, buyers, and tastemakers.“Paris Fashion Week is the pinnacle of fashion, and our designers deserve the opportunity to showcase their talent here on one of the world’s most prestigious stages,” said Pamela Privette, Executive Producer of hiTechMODA. “We are committed to creating events that inspire and open doors for creativity across cultures, generations, and disciplines.”hiTechMODA’s Paris shows have become an anticipated highlight of Fashion Week, drawing international media and audiences eager to see the next wave of visionary designers. Following the success of today’s event at The American Cathedral, the company will continue to expand its global reach with upcoming showcases in Milan and New York.About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

