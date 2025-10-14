From Courtroom to Comic Con: Thomas J. Henry Joins the Fans

Thomas J Henry Logo

Attorney and Philanthropist Brings High Energy, Giveaways, and Community Spirit to Texas’ Largest Fandom Gathering

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dallas Fan Festival lit up the Irving Convention Center this weekend as fans from across the country united for two days of creativity, cosplay, and community who were energized by the support of billionaire attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry, whose headline sponsorship helped make the event one of the most dynamic in the festival’s history.Produced by Fan Expo HQ, North America’s largest comic con producer, the festival drew thousands of attendees spanning every corner of pop culture, from sci-fi devotees and anime enthusiasts to gamers, comic book collectors, and superhero superfans.Throughout the weekend, the Thomas J. Henry booth was a must-visit destination, offering branded merchandise and a highly coveted giveaway featuring the chance to win a PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2, further amplifying the excitement on the convention floor.“We’re thrilled to have been part of an event that fosters imagination, connection, and joy across generations,” said Thomas J. Henry. “Celebrating creativity and community is what makes events like this so powerful.”The sponsorship underscored Thomas J. Henry’s continued commitment to supporting inclusive cultural experiences that bring people together. Known for his wide-ranging philanthropy and community outreach, Henry’s involvement helped elevate the Dallas Fan Festival beyond a pop-culture celebration—transforming it into a testament to the enduring strength of fandom and creative expression.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

