Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Brings Star Power and Strategy to Greenwich Summit

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Artist-Entrepreneur Merges Creativity, Technology, and Capital at Kajora Global Family Network Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist, entrepreneur, and Vanderbilt descendant Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin will be a featured speaker at the Kajora Global Family Network’s 2025 Private Capital & Innovation Fall Summit, held Wednesday, October 15th – Thursday 16th, 2025, at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor in Greenwich, Connecticut.Vanderbilt Costin, who is also the CEO and Founder of SohoMuse, the premier private network for creative professionals, will join an elite group of business leaders, investors, and innovators to explore the intersection of capital, creativity, and conscious innovation.Hosted by Kajora Global Family Network, the summit convenes a select circle of influential figures from family offices, venture funds, fintech, sustainability, technology, and next-generation investment platforms. Designed as an invitation-only private gathering, Kajora events cultivate meaningful connections and actionable strategies for those shaping the future of global wealth and impact.“Kajora brings together an extraordinary group of thought leaders dedicated to transforming the world through strategic capital and inspired innovation,” said Vanderbilt Costin. “I’m honored to contribute to a dialogue that celebrates creativity as a catalyst for change and legacy building.”As a Billboard-charting artist turned entrepreneur, Vanderbilt Costin’s dynamic career bridges entertainment, technology, and social enterprise. Through SohoMuse, she has redefined professional networking for the global creative economy, providing members in more than thirty countries with a trusted digital platform to collaborate, fund, and elevate original work. Her address at Kajora’s Summit will explore how innovation rooted in purpose and collaboration can redefine legacy, impact, and cultural influence.The two-day summit will feature keynote presentations, curated panels, and private networking sessions in a setting that mirrors Kajora’s ethos of exclusivity and substance. Set along the picturesque harbor of Greenwich, the Delamar Greenwich Harbor offers an elegant and intimate environment designed to foster collaboration among global leaders.Kajora Global Family Network is known for creating private, by-invitation-only gatherings for family offices, accredited investors, entrepreneurs, and trusted advisors. Its mission is to provide a collaborative ecosystem where next-generation leaders can connect across disciplines—uniting finance, innovation, and philanthropy in the pursuit of sustainable global prosperity.For Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, the summit also represents the growing convergence of creative capital and responsible investment. Through SohoMuse, she continues to champion diversity and inclusion within industries historically underrepresented in investment dialogues.Attendees at the 2025 Kajora Summit will engage with CEOs, founders, investors, philanthropists, and visionaries who share a commitment to driving innovation that benefits both commerce and community.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com

