The Crunch Just Got Cleaner: Alter Eco Launches Three New Granolas at Whole Foods

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Eco, the beloved chocolate and snack brand rooted in regenerative farming and fair-trade principles, is expanding its national presence at Whole Foods Market with three new granola SKUs: Dark Chocolate, Cashew Butter and Cinnamon Raisin. The expansion brings even more of the brand’s signature flavor and eco-conscious craftsmanship to Whole Foods shelves across the country.“At Alter Eco, we believe indulgence and impact should always go hand in hand,” said Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco Foods. “We’re thrilled to bring more of our organic, no sugar-added granolas to Whole Foods shoppers, who care about what they eat and how it’s made. Our goal has always been to make every bite, whether it’s a truffle, a chocolate bar or a bowl of granola, a step toward a healthier planet.”Alter Eco Granola is made with organic ingredients, no added sugar and has absolutely no artificial additives or industrial oils. Each bag delivers a perfectly crunchy texture with rich, wholesome flavor, offering the same balance of indulgence and integrity that has made Alter Eco a favorite among mindful snackers.Whole Foods shoppers can now find:• Dark Chocolate Granola: Organic oats and Fair for Life certified dark chocolate come together for a decadent, satisfying crunch.• Cashew Butter Granola: Smooth cashew butter and hearty oats create a creamy, subtly sweet blend.• Cinnamon Raisin Granola: A warm, nostalgic mix of cinnamon and juicy raisins for naturally sweet comfort.With an MSRP of $7.99, the new granolas join Alter Eco’s growing range of organic chocolates, truffles and truffle thins, all crafted with the same dedication to regenerative agriculture, eco-conscious sourcing and fair-for-life certification.From bean to bite, Alter Eco continues to reimagine what it means to indulge responsibly, offering foods that not only taste good, but do good for people and the planet.To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

