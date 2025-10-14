Data Centers Drive Demand for Texas Land

GT Land & Cattle Finds Novel Method to Selling

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While construction of the massive Stargate artificial intelligence joint venture is underway near Abilene, TX, the demand for land from other hyperscale, AI-infrastructure and institutional energy investors continues at a brisk rate, leading a family owned cattle ranch in Clyde, TX to take an innovative approach to selling their 550 acres.“They knew they wanted to have an auction , but they also understood the amount of due diligence required for this type of investment doesn’t fit the typical ‘where is, as is’ sales model of auctions. So we created a hybrid approach for them that has worked extremely well,” according to Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive VP with Williams & Williams Real estate Auctions. Working with Chad Baker, Executive VP and Regional Director of JLL in Houston, the brokers launched a media blitz in early July and got immediate interest from data center developers.The industrial-zoned property at 5100-5180 CO Rd 110 lies east of the Stargate campus and represents a rare, shovel-ready development tract with immediate access to high-capacity transmission infrastructure and long-term scalability for a 100-500 MW data-center deployment.There are several strategic advantages of the location, including direct adjacency to Lone Star Energy’s operational 345-kV CREZ backbone, municipal water at boundary plus surface lakes for cooling redundancy and support available from Abilene Christian University’s NEXT Lab for advanced-energy and AI workforce collaboration.Pre-auction offers are due October 27th. The seller may choose to accept an offer or move on to competitive bidding with a November auction. To request a due diligence package, please contact chad.baker@jll.com or marcus.sippy@williamsauction.com. View photos, maps and terms of sale at https://www.williamsauction.com/TX

