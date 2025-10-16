New Economy BNC 0-14 pH Probe from GARDCO

Economy BNC pH probe offers exceptional value combining reliability, precision, and ease of use. pH electrode, comes with protective case, user manual, and calibration powders (pH 4.01, 6.86, and 9.18).

Instant measurement with simple operation and automatic temperature compensation (ATC)

Our economy BNC pH probes offer exceptional value—combining reliability, precision, and ease of use at a low cost, giving professionals the confidence that every reading matters.” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries – announces its new offering, the Economy BNC 0-14 pH Probe. BNC pH probes are precision instruments used to measure pH levels in a wide range of solutions. They feature a BNC (Bayonet Neill–Concelman) connector, which provides a secure, quick, and universally compatible connection with most pH meters. These probes are commonly used in laboratories, water testing, and other analytical applications. Each probe includes a pH electrode, protective case, user manual, and calibration powders (pH 4.01, 6.86, and 9.18).James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company states, “At Gardco, we understand that accurate pH measurement is essential for quality control and research.Economy BNC pH probes offer exceptional value combining reliability and precision, giving professionals the confidence that every reading matters.”Easy as 1-2-31. Ensure the pH meter is calibrated correctly using the provided calibration powder.2. Immerse the pH electrode in the solution to be tested.3. Monitor and record the pH level displayed on the meter.Technical Attributes:● Measuring Range: 0.00~14.00pH● Resolution: 0.01pH● Accuracy: ±0.01pH● Operating Temperature: 0~50ºC● Automatic Temperature Compensation (ATC): 0~50ºC● Probe Diameter: 1.3cm● Electrode Length: 14.7cm● Cable Length: ±300cm long● Connection: 50 ohm BNC socketFeatures:● Measuring range of 0.00-14.00pH delivers precise readings every time.● The replaceable pH electrode is easy to calibrate, ensuring accurate results with every use.● The Automatic Temperature Compensation for pH levels within 0°C to 50°C.● Comes with approx. 300cm cable and a 50-ohm BNC socket for easy connection to other devices.● Includes a 1.2cm probe diameter, ensuring the probe stays in place during measurements.Discover more about the Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) and explore our comprehensive selection of Physical Test Instruments at www.gardco.com today.About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C., and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935, and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired, Paul was named President and later, Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. for the distribution, import, and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later, he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as vice president.On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principles of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that have made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.