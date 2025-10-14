DJC Tech Asset Management Adopts ‘Data-Driven x Behavioral Finance’ for North American Strategy

DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd. strengthens its North American presence with a data-driven and behavioral finance–based investment strategy led from its Canadian headquarters.

The methodology is based on CIO Wexford's framework: "data-driven x behavioral finance validation x risk structure priority.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd. has formalized the investment philosophy underpinning its new North American operations. The regional strategy will strictly adhere to CIO Landon Wexford's proprietary methodology: "data-driven x behavioral finance validation x risk structure priority," applying this rigorous framework to asset allocation from the Canadian headquarters.

The methodology, developed by Canadian-born CIO Landon Wexford during his tenures at various investment firms, emphasizes combining empirical data analysis with insights into investor behavioral biases to identify market anomalies and control systemic risk.

DJC Tech’s strategic focus on the Canadian financial ecosystem targets collaboration with North American pension, insurance, and sovereign funds. "Toronto’s highly skilled talent and deep-rooted financial infrastructure are perfectly matched for a sophisticated, systematic investment approach," added a representative for the firm. The company’s presence aims to enhance the adoption of advanced AI in asset management, driving resilience and stable returns for long-term investors.

About DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd.

DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd. is a global investment firm specializing in systematic, quantitative strategies driven by its proprietary AstraMind™ engine, which analyzes over 200 proprietary factors daily. The firm provides multi-asset solutions and specialized risk-control frameworks, backed by a team with an average of 15 years of quantitative experience, to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

