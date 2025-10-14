Indirect Calorimeter Market to Reach $1.02 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Metabolic Health Awareness

According to the World health organization, WHO, in The World Obesity Atlas 2022, published by the World Obesity Federation, predicts that one billion people.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global indirect calorimeter market was valued at $641.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,016.33 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Indirect calorimeters are advanced medical devices designed to measure the metabolic rate in humans by analyzing respiratory gases such as oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide production. These measurements allow healthcare professionals and nutritionists to assess energy expenditure and create personalized nutritional or therapeutic plans for patients. The rising global focus on metabolic health, obesity management, and personalized medicine is fueling the demand for indirect calorimetry systems across hospitals, research centers, and sports clinics.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, has created a strong need for accurate metabolic assessment tools. Indirect calorimeters play a critical role in optimizing nutrition therapy, determining energy balance, and monitoring critically ill patients in intensive care units. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the development of portable, user-friendly, and digitalized calorimeters, making them more accessible in both clinical and fitness environments.Additionally, the rise in clinical nutrition programs and research studies focusing on metabolic profiling has expanded the adoption of indirect calorimeters. The integration of wireless connectivity and data analytics capabilities in newer devices allows healthcare providers to track and analyze patient data more efficiently. The growing awareness regarding resting metabolic rate (RMR) testing among athletes and individuals pursuing personalized fitness regimens further contributes to market expansion.Furthermore, governments and healthcare organizations are emphasizing preventive healthcare and accurate nutrition management, encouraging the adoption of metabolic monitoring technologies. These devices are increasingly being used not only in hospitals but also in sports performance centers, universities, and weight management clinics. The market is also witnessing strong investment from key players focused on developing cost-effective, non-invasive devices that ensure high precision and faster results.👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:Despite the promising growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of devices, lack of skilled operators, and limited awareness in developing economies. However, manufacturers are addressing these barriers through innovations in device design, digital integration, and cloud-based reporting systems. The post-pandemic emphasis on health monitoring and energy metabolism has further strengthened the role of indirect calorimetry in both clinical and non-clinical settings.North America dominates the global indirect calorimeter market, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of obesity, and high adoption rate of metabolic monitoring technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market due to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about clinical nutrition, and a surge in medical research activities.The leading companies operating in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers, and new product launches to expand their global footprint. These firms are developing compact, portable, and wireless calorimetry systems integrated with artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient convenience.In the coming years, the indirect calorimeter market is expected to witness robust expansion as the demand for precision healthcare, personalized nutrition, and metabolic evaluation continues to surge. The convergence of medical technology and digital analytics will play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of metabolic monitoring solutions, making indirect calorimetry an indispensable component of modern healthcare and wellness management.About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.