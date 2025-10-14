Premiere at Anuga 2025: 1st Anuga Halal Forum Organized by ICHS Brings Global Market and Expertise Together

Anuga Halal Forum Opening Remarks Opening Remarks Opening Remarks

Anuga 2025 hosts the 1st Anuga Halal Forum, organized by ICHS, uniting global Halal food economy leaders, fostering innovation, and collaboration

Anuga Halal Forum opens a new chapter for the Halal industry and global food market, driven by quality and ethics that benefit all consumers” — Mr. Yousef Khalawi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of ICCD

COLOGNE, GERMANY, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anuga, the world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry, in a groundbreaking collaboration with the Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS), the dedicated Halal arm of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), has officially inaugurated the 1st Anuga Halal Forum 2025. This monumental event is poised to serve as a pivotal moment, marking a significant advancement in global Halal industry collaboration, fostering unprecedented growth, and setting new benchmarks for international engagement within this rapidly expanding sector.

The Forum, meticulously crafted under the compelling theme “Halal Food: A Global Gateway to Growth,” benefits from the strategic and exclusive support of the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) as its Strategic Sponsor. HPDC’s profound commitment to this initiative powerfully underscores its preeminent leadership role in propelling the Halal economy forward across a diverse and critical spectrum of industries. This includes not only the expansive food sector but also the vital domains of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Furthermore, HPDC’s involvement highlights its unwavering dedication to catalyzing innovation, attracting crucial investment, and fostering robust international cooperation throughout the entire, intricate Halal value chain. This comprehensive approach ensures that the Forum addresses the multifaceted needs and opportunities present within the global Halal market.

Convening at the prestigious Koelnmesse’s Congress Center North, the Forum successfully gathered an influential and diverse assembly of stakeholders. This included esteemed international leaders, visionary investors, critical regulators, innovative manufacturers, and leading experts drawn from every corner of the global Halal ecosystem. The meticulously planned, full-day program was a rich tapestry of intellectual exchange, featuring insightful keynotes from industry pioneers, dynamic panel discussions addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities, and practical masterclasses designed to impart specialized knowledge. These sessions collectively delved into a broad array of critical topics, encompassing the latest advancements in innovation, the intricacies of certification standards, emerging market trends, and the strategic cultivation of enduring global partnerships. The breadth and depth of these discussions ensured a holistic exploration of the Halal industry’s current landscape and future trajectory.

Mr. Oliver Frese, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse GmbH, delivered a compelling opening address, emphasizing the profound and far-reaching significance of this new initiative. He articulated, “This forum marks an important milestone, not only for Anuga as the world’s largest food and beverage exhibition, a platform renowned for its global reach and influence, but also for the Halal industry as a whole, which is experiencing unprecedented growth and diversification. Together with ICHS, we are not merely organizing an event; we are actively establishing a new, dynamic international platform dedicated to the dissemination of Halal knowledge, fostering constructive dialogue among key players, and driving sustainable growth across all segments of this vital market. Our aim is to create a nexus where ideas converge, partnerships flourish, and the future of Halal is collectively shaped.”

H.E. Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), officially inaugurated the Forum, articulating its transformative potential with eloquence and foresight. He remarked, “We are gathering here for the first time at the Anuga Halal Forum to create a new chapter, a fresh narrative, for both the rapidly evolving Halal industry and for the broader global food market. This is not just an incremental step; it is a leap forward in recognizing and harnessing the immense potential of Halal.” Khalawi further underscored a fundamental principle, stating, “The Halal market is fundamentally driven by unwavering commitments to quality and ethics—values that resonate universally and ultimately benefit all consumers, extending far beyond the Muslim community. These principles of integrity and excellence are what give Halal its unique and powerful appeal on a global scale.”

H.E. Mr. Fahad Alnuhait, Chief Executive Officer of Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), delivered insightful remarks that powerfully underscored the escalating influence and burgeoning impact of the Halal sector on the global economic stage. He observed, “For the very first time, the diverse Halal sectors have been granted a dedicated and prominent platform within Anuga, an exhibition that commands global attention. This significant initiative unequivocally affirms the growing importance of Halal not merely as a niche market, but as a substantial driver for the global economy. It serves as a powerful connector between communities worldwide and plays an instrumental role in shaping international standards for a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous future for all.” His words highlighted the strategic vision behind integrating Halal into such a prestigious global event.

The Forum’s resounding success was further amplified and solidified by the robust and enthusiastic support of a consortium of leading partners, each representing a critical facet of the expansive Halal ecosystem. Their collective involvement underscored the collaborative spirit and shared vision driving the industry forward.

MODON (The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones) proudly participated as the Diamond Sponsor, leveraging this platform to showcase its ambitious strategic vision. This vision centers on the development of intelligent, state-of-the-art industrial environments meticulously designed to facilitate and accelerate investment, optimize manufacturing processes, and enhance critical infrastructure development specifically tailored for the burgeoning Halal economy. Through these efforts, MODON is making substantial contributions to the Kingdom’s economic diversification objectives and significantly bolstering its global competitiveness in key industrial sectors.

BRF, Addoha Poultry, and Fambras Halal served with distinction as Gold Sponsors, each bringing their invaluable expertise, pioneering innovations, and exemplary leadership to the Forum. Their contributions were instrumental in enriching the discussions and showcasing best practices within the industry:

• BRF, recognized globally as one of the world’s largest food producers and exporters, eloquently highlighted its enduring and profound commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability. This commitment is evident across its extensive global Halal operations, which feature a portfolio of prominent and trusted brands such as Sadia, Perdigão, and Qualy. BRF’s presence underscored the scalability and global reach of Halal-certified products.

• Addoha Poultry Company, a leading producer renowned for its premium Halal poultry products, powerfully reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to excellence, stringent food safety protocols, and meticulous compliance with Halal standards. By actively supporting the development of a transparent and trusted global Halal supply chain, Addoha Poultry plays a crucial role in building consumer confidence and market integrity.

• Fambras Halal, distinguished as Brazil’s pioneering Halal certification body, generously shared its decades of accumulated experience and profound insights in the critical areas of auditing, inspection, and certification. Its participation served to reinforce Latin America’s increasingly vital and growing role within the dynamic global Halal ecosystem, highlighting the region’s capacity for significant contribution to the industry.

Leveraging Anuga’s expansive international reach and ICHS’s specialized, in-depth expertise in Halal development, the Forum has successfully established a sustainable and enduring platform. This platform is strategically designed to professionalize and significantly expand the global Halal market. The agenda was meticulously crafted to address key strategic imperatives: unlocking untapped business potential, promoting the adoption and adherence to rigorous international standards, and stimulating continuous innovation across the interconnected food, trade, and certification sectors. This holistic approach ensures that the Forum acts as a catalyst for comprehensive industry advancement.

Further solidifying the Forum’s insights, data from Innova Market Insights, Anuga’s esteemed Knowledge Partner, revealed compelling trends. Their analysis indicates that Asia currently holds a dominant position in Halal product innovations, accounting for an impressive over 55% of the total global innovations in this segment. Following closely, Africa contributes a significant 21%. This robust data powerfully underscores the segment’s dynamic growth trajectory and its profound, undeniable global relevance in the contemporary food and beverage landscape. The Forum thus serves as a critical nexus for understanding and capitalizing on these global shifts and opportunities within the Halal market. The discussions and collaborations initiated here are expected to drive future developments and partnerships, further cementing the Halal industry’s position as a key player in the global economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.