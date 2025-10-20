Military Actuators Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Military Actuators Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Military Actuators Market Worth?

The market size of military actuators has witnessed a significant surge recently. It is projected to go from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.76 billion in 2025, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This notable increase during the historical timeline can be traced back to investments in aerospace and defense sectors, enhancements in weapons systems, the rise of automation in military machines, the integration of naval systems, and the growing use of unmanned systems.

The market size of military actuators is forecasted to experience swift expansion in the coming years, surging to $2.61 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This anticipated growth in the estimated period can be ascribed to updates in defense systems, a surge in unmanned systems, growing cybersecurity issues, a move towards smart actuators, and progress in robotics. Trends predicted for this period encompass adaptation to severe environments, growth in robotics and autonomous systems, focus on stealth and low noise, enhanced reliability and redundancy, and the uptake of smart actuators.

What Are The Factors Driving The Military Actuators Market?

The escalation in military expenditure is making a significant impact on the expansion of the military actuators market. Military expenditure encompasses the funds allocated by the government for the procurement of armaments, machinery, and troops for its armed forces. Military actuators are deployed for motion control, provision of torque, and automation of equipment for logistics transportation, weapons operation, and other vital applications in the military industry. The rise in the military expenditure of several nations globally is propelling the military actuators market. As reported by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent international research institution based in Sweden, in April 2024, the total worldwide military spending hit $2443 billion in 2023, witnessing a real-term surge of 6.8 per cent from 2022. Consequently, the escalation in military spending is bolstering the military actuators market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Military Actuators Market?

Major players in the Military Actuators Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Triumph Group Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Meggitt plc

• Venture Manufacturing Company

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Kyntronics Inc.

• Nook Industries Inc.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Ultra Motion

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Military Actuators Sector?

Leading companies in the military actuators market are concentrating their efforts on creating precise motion controls like industrial electromechanical actuators, to bolster their revenue growth. These devices are designed to transform electrical power into mechanical movement, making them integral to precision motion control and automation in industrial contexts. For example, in January 2022, Moog Inc., a corporation based in the US that specializes in aviation and aerospace components, kick-started the DARPA Gremlins program. This program's objective is to build and showcase unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of launching and recovery while still in flight. Through this, the program aims to augment military abilities by facilitating the deployment of drone swarms that are both cost-effective and reusable from larger aircrafts like the C-130, primarily for reconnaissance and electronic warfare. The Gremlins program's central aim to show the viability of deploying multiple X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicles (GAVs) from a single aircraft and also recovering them after the mission. Key objectives consist of showing the capability to both launch and recover multiple GAVs within short intervals, with the ideal span being 30 minutes. Moog's systems have been instrumental in the successful launch and retrieval of GAVs across various sorties, clocking a total of 6.7 flight hours, notably inclusive of a 1.4-hour in-flight recovery mission.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Military Actuators Market Share?

The military actuators market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Linear, Rotary

2) By Component: Cylinders, Drives, Servo Valves, Manifolds, Other Components

3) By System: Hydraulic Actuators, Electrical Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators, Electromechanical Actuators, Other Systems

4) By Application: Land, Air, Sea

Subsegments:

1) By Linear Actuators: Electric Linear Actuators, Hydraulic Linear Actuators, Pneumatic Linear Actuators, Mechanical Linear Actuators

2) By Rotary Actuators: Electric Rotary Actuators, Hydraulic Rotary Actuators, Pneumatic Rotary Actuators, Stepper Motors, Servo Motors

View the full military actuators market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-actuators-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Military Actuators Market?

In 2024, North America led the global military actuators market with the most substantial share. The Military Actuators Global Market Report 2025 predicts the region's growth trajectory. The report provides coverage of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

