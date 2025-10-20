Automatic Weapons Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Automatic Weapons Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automatic Weapons Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Automatic Weapons Market Size And Growth?

The market size for automatic weapons has seen significant growth lately. It is expected to increase from $9.26 billion in 2024 to $10.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors such as the modernization of the military, instances of conflict and war, terroristic activities and insurgency, the requirements for law enforcement, and the trade and export of weapons can be credited for the growth seen in the historical period.

The market size for automatic weapons is predicted to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. The market is estimated to escalate to $14.53 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The expansion during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the adoption of counter-drone strategies, considerations in urban warfare, geopolitical instability, incorporation of unmanned systems, and concerns in cybersecurity. The period is also expected to witness substantial trends like the use of non-lethal technologies, technological innovations, usage of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, collaboration between humans and machines, and international cooperation in performing research and development tasks.

Download a free sample of the automatic weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12483&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automatic Weapons Market?

The automatic weapon market is predicted to grow due to increasing military spending. The term military expenditure refers to any finances allocated towards weapons, weaponry systems, operations and maintenance, personnel, and other specific military machinery. Substantial government funds devoted to military often lead to the enhancement of different sectors within the military market, including that of automatic weapons. To illustrate, the US Air Force, an American agency, recorded a request in their 2024 fiscal year budget for about $215.1 billion, a rise of $9.3 billion or 4.5% from the fiscal year 2023, as reported by the United States Air Force (USAF) in March 2023. This escalation in military spending plays a key role in driving the automatic weapon market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automatic Weapons Market?

Major players in the Automatic Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China North Industries Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Rheinmetall AG

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Remington Arms Company

• Beretta USA

• Smith & Wesson Corp.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automatic Weapons Market?

The trend towards product innovations is gaining traction within the automatic weapon market. In order to maintain a competitive edge, leading firms in this sector are pushing out new products. A good example is Barrett Firearms, a manufacturer of firearms from the United States. In October 2024, they unveiled the SSRS 30mm semi-automatic grenade launcher. This automatic grenade launcher from Barrett SSRS comes with enhanced power and counter-defilade capabilities, which fits the U.S. Army's Precision Grenadier System (PGS) Program specifications, improving the efficiency of soldiers in diverse combat environments. It boasts an accessible design similar to an assault rifle, featuring a rear stock, a five-round ammunition magazine, a compact design with a total length of 861mm, and a weight of only 6.3kg. The launcher has the ability to discharge a range of ammo, including airburst rounds, offering a decisive edge on the battlefield. Also, it comes furnished with a Vortex Optics XM-157 sight, akin to the one present on the U.S. Army's XM7 6.8mm assault rifle, which enhances precision and aligns with the Army's modernization goals.

How Is The Automatic Weapons Market Segmented?

The automatic weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Automatic Rifle, Machine Gun, Automatic Launchers, Automatic Cannon, Gatling Gun

2) By Caliber: Small, Medium, Large

3) By End-User: Land, Airborne, Naval, Handheld And Stationary

Subsegments:

1) By Automatic Rifle: Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs)

2) By Machine Gun: Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Medium Machine Guns, Heavy Machine Guns

3) By Automatic Launchers: Grenade Launchers, Rocket Launchers, Mortar Launchers

4) By Automatic Cannon: 20mm Automatic Cannons, 30mm Automatic Cannons, 40mm Automatic Cannons

5) By Gatling Gun: Electric Gatling Guns, Manually Operated Gatling Guns, Aircraft-Mounted Gatling Guns

View the full automatic weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-weapons-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automatic Weapons Market?

In the 2025 Automatic Weapons Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automatic Weapons Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-global-market-report

Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-and-light-weapons-global-market-report

Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/directed-energy-weapons-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.