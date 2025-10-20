Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the last few years, the size of the double-sided masking tapes market has shown consistent expansion. The market is expected to rise from $13.01 billion in 2024 to $13.64 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors like increased demand from the automotive industry, electronics and PCB manufacturing sector, construction and building applications, industrial and manufacturing requirements and effective bonding solutions have all resulted in this growth during the historic period.

The market for double-sided masking tapes is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with an expected growth to $18.43 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The driving factors for this growth in the forthcoming period include the rise in manufacturing automation, the surge in e-commerce and online sales, regulatory compliance requirements, applications in medical and healthcare sectors, and usage in renewable energy and solar panel assembly. Major anticipated trends during this forecast period encompass advanced materials and composites, manufacturing automation, technological advances, inventive solutions, and strategic alliances.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market?

The expansion of the construction industry is predicted to fuel the growth of the double-sided masking tape market. Double-sided masking tapes serve the purpose of protecting material from corrosion, maintain surface smoothness and cleanliness, and provide environmental resistance during construction. These distinctive features have led to the steady adoption of double-sided masking tape for both outdoor and indoor applications within the construction industry. For example, the US Census Bureau reported in July 2024 that construction operations value escalated from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. Hence, the surge in construction activities is bolstering the market demand for double-sided masking tapes.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market?

Major players in the Double-Sided Masking Tapes include:

• 3M

• Intertapes Polymer Group

• Shurtape Technologies LLC

• TesaTapes Private Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corp

• Lintec Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Yem Chio Co Ltd.

• SEKISUI Chemical Co Ltd.

• Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Industry?

Progress in technology is emerging as a key trend in the double-sided masking tapes market. The industry is seeing the introduction of various adhesive technologies, such as hotmelt adhesive and acrylate adhesive, due to their mild adhesion properties. Leading companies in the double-sided masking tapes sector are concentrating on providing eco-friendly solutions to reinforce their market stand, bearing in mind their environmental obligation towards renewable and sustainable tapes. For example, Monta, a company based in Germany, recently launched a new line of self-adhesive paper tape that serves as a silicone-free substitute to adhesive tapes with synthetic backings. This innovative product facilitates mono-material packaging solutions, offering a more flexible and user-friendly alternative to water-activated tape.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Growth

The double-sided masking tapesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Silicon-based Adhesive, Acrylic-based Adhesive, Rubber-based Adhesive

2) By Application: Painting, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, High-Temperature Applications, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Automotive, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Aerospace, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Silicon-based Adhesive: High-Temperature Resistant Tapes, Specialty Tapes for Electronics

2) By Acrylic-based Adhesive: Permanent Adhesive Tapes, Removable Adhesive Tapes

3) By Rubber-based Adhesive: General Purpose Tapes, High-Performance Tapes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for double-sided masking tapes. The most substantial market growth in the forecast period is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The report covers the double-sided masking tapes market in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

