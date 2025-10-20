Decorative Coatings Market CAGR to be at 5% from 2025 to 2029 | $109.44 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Decorative Coatings Market?

The size of the decorative coatings market has progressively expanded over the last few years. It is predicted to escalate from $87.28 billion in 2024 to $90.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth observed in the historic phase can be ascribed to the amplified attention towards architectural and interior design trends, expansion of the real estate and construction sector, refurbishment and remodeling undertakings, preferences for color and aesthetics, in addition to the commercial and hospitality field.

Prospects of significant expansion are anticipated in the decorative coatings market for the coming few years. The market is projected to rise to $109.44 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The reason for this progression during the forecasted timeline can be tied to factors such as increasing health and wellness awareness, a shift towards customization and personalization, an aging demographic and universal design, the boom in e-commerce and online sales, growth in emerging markets, along with urbanization and infrastructure development. Key trends in the forecast period include a move towards sustainable and low-voc coatings, digital color matching and visualization, smart and functional coatings, advanced technology developments, and the introduction of antimicrobial or allergen-reducing properties.

Download a free sample of the decorative coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5911&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Decorative Coatings Market?

The global increase in urbanization is projected to fuel the expansion of the decorative coatings market. Urbanization is characterized by the shift of population from rural to urban regions and the growing concentration of people in urban localities. This trend leads to a rise in demand for both residential and non-residential buildings, thereby boosting the growth of the decorative coatings sector. For example, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has estimated that by 2050, urban areas will be home to 68% of the world's population, equivalent to 2.5 billion individuals. Hence, the surge in urbanization across the world stimulates the development of the decorative coatings market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Decorative Coatings Market?

Major players in the Decorative Coatings include:

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Akzonobel NV

• Sherwin-Williams Co.

• Valspar Corp.

• Asian Paints Ltd.

• Berger Paints Ltd.

• Cabot Corporation

• DAW SE

• Jotun Paints Ltd.

• Masco Corp.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Decorative Coatings Market?

Revolutionary product developments are becoming an important trend in the decorative coatings market. Leading businesses in this industry are concentrating on creating superior products to bolster their standing. For example, Kapci Coatings, a chemical production firm based in Egypt, introduced new decorative items Elegant 555 and Elegant 545 in June 2022. These new decorative goods feature a rapid-drying formula. As part of their Earth Friendly initiative, the aim of these products is to encourage the adoption of more eco-friendly, water-based alternatives in the decorative paint market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Decorative Coatings Market Report?

The decorative coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Emulsion, Wood Coatings, Enamels, Other Product Types

2) By Resin Type: Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types

3) By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Based

4) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Emulsion: Acrylic Emulsions, Vinyl Acetate Emulsions, Styrene-Butadiene Emulsions

2) By Wood Coatings: Stains, Varnishes, Sealants, Lacquers

3) By Enamels: Oil-Based Enamels, Water-Based Enamels, Spray Enamels

4) By Other Product Types: Primers, Specialty Coatings, Thinners and Additives

View the full decorative coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-coatings-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Decorative Coatings Market?

In 2024, the decorative coatings market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. North America is anticipated to undergo the most rapid growth during the projected period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Decorative Coatings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/independent-artists-and-performing-art-companies-global-market

Marble Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marble-global-market-report

Homeware Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/homeware-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.