Military Night Vision Device Market to Reach USD $7.47 Billion by 2029 at 9.3% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Military Night Vision Device Market?

In the past few years, the market size for military night vision devices has experienced robust growth. It is projected to expand from $4.77 billion in 2024 to $5.23 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth observed in the historical period can be connected to military modernization efforts, national security concerns and perceived threats, counterinsurgency initiatives, urban warfare and special operations, as well as worldwide peacekeeping missions.

The market for military night vision devices is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years. By 2029, the market value will reach $7.47 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the forecast period is largely due to improved connectivity and communication, concerns about cybersecurity and electronic warfare, the increase in asymmetric warfare, emphasis on energy efficiency, and considerations about global climate change. Key trends expected during this period encompass thermal imaging technology, the inclusion of augmented reality (AR) features, miniaturization and lightweight designs, the advent of digital night vision, fusion night vision systems, and the innovation of wireless connectivity and data sharing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Military Night Vision Device Global Market Growth?

The increase in terrorist assaults is anticipated to fuel the military night vision devices market's expansion in the near future. This references an escalating number and intensity of violent actions by individuals or groups, designed to inflict damage, incite fear, or disrupt society. In response to this threat, military night vision technologies play a critical role, as they allow military personnel to operate in low-light conditions and identify potential dangers before an attack can occur. For example, as per the Global Terrorism Index 2023, the average number of deaths per terrorist attack increased by 0.4 in 2022 compared to the previous year. With each terrorist attack proving more lethal than the last, the average death toll increased from 1.3 per attack in 2021 to 1.7 per attack in 2022. Moreover, around 6,701 people lost their lives due to terrorist activities in 2022. Consequently, this surge in terrorist attacks will stimulate the growth of the market for military night vision devices.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Military Night Vision Device Market?

Major players in the Military Night Vision Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• American Technologies Network Corporation

• Teledyne FLIR LLC

• L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

• Thales Group SA

• British Aerospace plc

• Elbit Vision Systems Ltd.

• Bharat Electronics Limited

• Meopta USA Inc.

• Newcon Optik

• Collins Aerospace

What Are The Future Trends Of The Military Night Vision Device Market?

Leaders in the military night vision device sector are seeking out strategic alliances to give them an advantage in the market. These collaborations are key to promoting technological growth and boosting product development, reinforcing their capability to cater to the changing requirements of global military forces. As an example, in April 2024, US defense technology firm, Anduril Industries Inc., teamed up with US tech giant, Microsoft, to improve the U.S. Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). This alliance is centered around incorporating Anduril's Lattice software into Microsoft's IVAS hardware and software platforms. The objective of this integration is to offer soldiers immediate situational awareness by interpreting data from an assortment of sensors, encompassing those affixed to weaponry systems and drones. The upgraded goggles will possess functions such as thermal imaging and night vision.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Military Night Vision Device Market Report?

The military night vision device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Camera, Goggles, Monocular And Binoculars, Rifle Scope, Other Types

2) By Technology: Thermal Imaging, Image Intensifier, Infrared Illumination, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Surveillance, Targeting, Navigation, Other Applications

4) By End User: Military Segment, Civil Segment

Subsegments:

1) By Camera: Digital Night Vision Cameras, Analog Night Vision Cameras, Multi-Spectral Cameras

2) By Goggles: Tactical Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), Single Tube Goggles, Dual Tube Goggles

3) By Monocular And Binoculars: Handheld Monoculars, Head-Mounted Monoculars, Standard Binoculars, Compact Binoculars

4) By Rifle Scope: Day-Night Scopes, Thermal Imaging Scopes, Fixed Magnification Scopes, Variable Magnification Scopes

5) By Other Types: Night Vision Weapon Sights, Clip-On Night Vision Devices, Night Vision Range Finders

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Military Night Vision Device Industry?

In the 2025 Military Night Vision Device Global Market Report, the region with the quickest projected growth for the specified year was Asia-Pacific. Other regions thoroughly analyzed in the report included Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

