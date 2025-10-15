Parenteral Nutrition Market to Reach USD $8.96 Billion by 2029 at 6.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Parenteral Nutrition Market Through 2025?

The size of the parenteral nutrition market has consistently expanded over the recent years. The market is set to increase from a value of $6.77 billion in 2024 to reach $7.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth during the historical period can be tied to factors such as elevated disposable income levels and urbanization, an expanding obesity demographic, and a rise in the popularization of noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

In the coming years, the market size of parenteral nutrition is predicted to experience significant growth, escalating to ""$8.96 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This anticipated expansion during the forecast period is linked to factors such as the growing aged population, swift urbanization and an increase in disposable income, as well as a rise in mergers and acquisitions. Key trends to watch during this period include innovative product developments, applications of artificial intelligence in aesthetics, advancements in focal radio frequency technology, the adoption of laser-assisted liposuction, and strategic alliances and partnerships.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Parenteral Nutrition Market?

The rise in malnutrition worldwide is fueling the expansion of the parenteral nutrition market. Malnutrition encompasses deficiencies, surpluses, or imbalances in a person’s nutrient or energy intake. An increase in premature births, leading to immune dysfunction and insufficient nutrition, has amplified the need for parenteral nutrition in infants and children. To illustrate, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, a US-founded entity, revealed that nearly half of all mortalities in children under 5 are due to undernutrition in May 2023. Undernutrition heightens the susceptibility of children to common infections, exacerbates the intensity and frequency of these infections, and hinders recovery. Therefore, the escalating incidence of malnutrition worldwide is anticipated to spur the demand for parenteral nutrition in the projected timeline.

Who Are The Key Players In The Parenteral Nutrition Industry?

Major players in the Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fresenius Kabi

• Baxter International Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• ICU Medical, Inc.

• Grifols, S.A.

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Claris Lifesciences Limited

• Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• JW Pharmaceuticals

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Parenteral Nutrition Market In The Globe?

Innovation in product development is a key tendency in the parenteral nutrition market. To extend their parenteral nutrition range, firms in this market are launching inventive products like the four-oil lipid injectable emulsion. An example of this is seen in March 2022 when Fresenius Kabi, a pharmaceutical firm based in Germany, secured approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for their SMOFlipid lipid injectable emulsion. This is developed for pediatric parenteral nutrition, including for both term and preterm neonates. SMOFlipid lipid injectable emulsion, the first and only four-oil lipid injectable emulsion which incorporates soybean oil, medium-chain triglycerides, olive oil, and fish oil as a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, can be utilized from hospital to home care scenarios.

What Segments Are Covered In The Parenteral Nutrition Market Report?

The parenteral nutrition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Composition: Amino Acids, Fats, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements, Vitamins, Minerals, Other Compositions

2) By Consumer Type: Children and New-born, Adults

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Amino Acids: Essential Amino Acids, Non-Essential Amino Acids, Specialized Amino Acid Solutions

2) By Fats: Lipid Emulsions (Soybean Oil, Olive Oil, etc.), Fish Oil-Based Lipid Emulsions, Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

3) By Carbohydrates: Dextrose Solutions, Maltodextrin, Fructose

4) By Trace Elements: Zinc, Copper, Selenium, Manganese

5) By Vitamins: Water-Soluble Vitamins (B-complex, Vitamin C), Fat-Soluble Vitamins (A, D, E, K)

6) By Minerals: Electrolytes (Sodium, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium), Phosphorus

7) By Other Compositions: Antioxidants, Additives, Specialty Nutrients

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Parenteral Nutrition Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region in the given year. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides coverage for a range of regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

