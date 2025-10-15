Road Maintenance Market Forecasted to Achieve US 19.18 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Road Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Road Maintenance Market In 2025?

The market size of road maintenance has seen considerable growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $14.55 billion in 2024 to $15.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an upsurge in vehicular traffic, governmental initiatives for infrastructure development, deterioration of existing road infrastructure, ascending urbanization, and growing concerns over public safety.

The size of the road maintenance market is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. The market value is projected to reach $19.18 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include initiatives for smart cities, the surge in electric vehicle usage, enforcing environmental regulations, urban population expansion, and the rise in toll road construction. Key trends for this period involve the application of Artificial Intelligence in anticipatory maintenance, incorporating IoT into road surveillance, promoting green infrastructure, utilizing robotics for automatic road repairs, and adopting 3D road printing.

Download a free sample of the road maintenance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19173&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Road Maintenance Market?

The road maintenance market is projected to expand due to the escalating number of road accidents. This multifaceted problem of increasing road accidents is attributed to various factors such as greater vehicle traffic, driver inattention, speeding, detrimental road conditions, and belligerent driving. Pursuing road maintenance is crucial in reducing road mishaps as it involves repairing road surfaces, improving safety features, boosting signage and road markings, and tackling problems like potholes and wear and tear. These actions collectively ensure safer driving conditions and aid in preventing accidents instigated by dilapidating infrastructure. For instance, a report by the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics (BITRE), a government agency based in Australia, stated that in May 2023, road collision fatalities in 2022 amounted to 1,194, indicating a rise of 5.8% from 2021. As a result, the escalating number of road accidents is fuelling the expansion of the road maintenance market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Road Maintenance Industry?

Major players in the Road Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Vinci SA

• CRH Total

• Group ACS

• Hochtief AG

• Eiffage S.A.

• Bechtel Corporation

• Dawson Road Maintenance

• Colas Group

• Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

• Fluor Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Road Maintenance Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses within the road maintenance market are striving to create new, methodical inspection solutions to uplift the quality and safety of infrastructure. These inventive systematic inspection strategies in road maintenance encompass the use of high-tech systems such as sensors, AI, and drones, enabling an efficient assessment of road conditions. In an exemplifying instance, in May 2024, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), an autonomous body of the Indian government responsible for overseeing the nation's national highways, initiated the Highway Maintenance Units (HMUs). This action marks a crucial move toward improving the management and maintenance of national highways. The key objective of this initiative is to secure prompt maintenance and amplify the overall quality of highway infrastructure throughout the country. The HMUs will be in charge of regular inspections, executing maintenance tasks, and resolving various issues related to highways. This forward-thinking approach is aimed at enhancing road safety and offering a superior travel experience for all commuters.

What Segments Are Covered In The Road Maintenance Market Report?

The road maintenance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Pavement Management, Maintenance To Road Fixtures, Litter Control, Vegetation Management

2) By Pavement: Asphalt, Concrete

3) By Roadways: Highways, Lower Traffic Volume Roadways, Local streets

4) By Managing Agencies: Federal, State, Municipal

Subsegments:

1) By Pavement Management: Pavement Assessment, Pavement Repair, Pavement Rehabilitation, Pavement Preservation

2) By Maintenance To Road Fixtures: Traffic Signal Maintenance, Road Sign Maintenance, Guardrail Maintenance, Lighting Maintenance

3) By Litter Control: Manual Litter Pickup, Mechanical Litter Collection, Public Awareness Campaigns, Litter Management Programs

4) By Vegetation Management: Mowing and Trimming, Herbicide Application, Tree Trimming And Removal, Erosion Control Measures

View the full road maintenance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-maintenance-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Road Maintenance Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Road Maintenance Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific led as the dominating region from the previous year. Additionally, North America is predicted to witness the most substantial growth in the anticipated timeframe. The regional analysis includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Road Maintenance Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Road Marking Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-marking-materials-global-market-report

Road Profile Laser Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-profile-laser-sensor-global-market-report

Road Safety Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-safety-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.