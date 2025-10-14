Administration reaches deal with AstraZeneca on lowering drug costs

The White House Oct. 10 announced it reached an agreement with AstraZeneca to align drug prices with the lowest paid by other developed nations, also known as the most-favored-nation price. Like the administration’s agreement with Pfizer, AstraZeneca will provide every state Medicaid program in the country access to MFN drug prices on its products and will be required to offer medicines at deep discounts off the list price when selling directly to Americans. AstraZeneca said in a news release that it will also have a three-year exemption from tariffs on their products and will sell products on the TrumpRX platform. In addition, AstraZeneca will invest $50 billion in U.S. manufacturing and research and development by 2030.

