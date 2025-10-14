Viral Short Film Inspires New Picture Book ‘Andy: A Dog’s Tale’

"Andy: A Dog's Tale" is available online and in bookstores nationwide.

Heartwarming story follows hero’s journey of a future service dog, proceeds benefit Canine Companions

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Andy: A Dog’s Tale ,” is a beautifully illustrated children’s book based on the viral, animated short film of the same name, which has nearly 16 million views on YouTube. Just in time for the holiday season, this touching story is available online and in bookstores nationwide, with proceeds benefiting Canine Companions , the national nonprofit that inspired the film through its real-life service dogs. The new picture book retails at $19.95 and is recommended for ages 4 to 8.Andy—the smallest pup in his litter—captured hearts around the world in the award-winning animated short film produced by Jean Schulz, president of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates and a longtime Canine Companions board member. Named after Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz’s favorite pet, Andy overcomes challenges to discover his purpose as an expertly trained service dog. His journey proves that even the smallest among us can become heroes—with enough heart.Thanks to a collaboration between Canine Companions, The Collective Book Studio, and the team at Ignite Animation Studios, Andy’s story leaps off the screen and onto the page in a new format families can enjoy reading together. The new picture book written by John Kelly and illustrated with scenes adapted from the short film celebrates the spirit of service animals and the people they support. Themes of resilience, compassion, and the power of purpose are sure to resonate with dog lovers, families, and people of all abilities.As Canine Companions celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, “Andy: A Dog’s Tale” offers a powerful way to support to the organization’s mission. Profits from the book will help fund the training and placement of service dogs that are provided free of charge to children, adults, and veterans with disabilities.About Canine CompanionsNational nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence — and it all started with a service dog named Abdul. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog in 1975 and has since placed more than 8,300 expertly trained dogs at no cost to clients, entirely supported by donations. Today, as America’s first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions leverages seven locations across the country to serve adults, children and veterans with disabilities as well as professionals working in health care, law enforcement and educational settings in all 50 states. Donate and learn more at canine.org.About The Collective Book StudioBased in Oakland, Calif., The Collective Book Studio is a woman-owned, full-service publishing studio that works with authors, brands, and companies to create, develop, and publish high-quality books. With a focus on innovative content and striking design, The Collective Book Studio offers a unique approach to the publishing process, providing clients with expertise and collaborative support from concept to creation.

