Zinc Cold Lozenges Market Drivers and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Zinc Cold Lozenges Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Zinc Cold Lozenges Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Zinc Cold Lozenges Market?

The market for zinc cold lozenges has seen robust growth in the prior years. The market which was worth $1.20 billion in 2024 is projected to expand to $1.29 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The historic growth was driven by factors such as a higher incidence of the common cold and respiratory infections, a shift towards over-the-counter (OTC) treatments, enhanced understanding of the immune-supportive capabilities of zinc, increasing demands for natural and herbal cold therapies, and a rise in self-treatment and proactive health practices.

In the upcoming years, the market for zinc cold lozenges is anticipated to experience robust growth, reaching a value of $1.70 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. A variety of factors contribute to the projected growth including the rising acceptance of zinc lozenges as immune boosters, increased popularity of elderberry and vitamin C combinations, wider availability of vegan and sugar-free options, growing demand for convenient health solutions suitable for travel, and a greater emphasis on preventive healthcare and wellness. The market trends to watch out for during this forecast period include advancements in the formulation of zinc lozenges with added functional ingredients, the use of e-commerce platforms for expanded distribution, innovative packaging solutions that prioritize convenience and sustainability, advancements in AI and data analytics for personalized health solutions, and the incorporation of wellness ecosystems that combine supplements and lifestyle goods.

Download a free sample of the zinc cold lozenges market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28360&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Zinc Cold Lozenges Global Market Growth?

The increasing occurrence of respiratory infections is likely to fuel the expansion of the zinc cold lozenges market. Respiratory infections, such as colds, flu, or pneumonia, are caused by the harmful microorganisms invading and multiplying in the respiratory system. The rise in respiratory infections is primarily due to escalating air pollution, which compromises the respiratory system and makes individuals vulnerable to infections. Zinc cold lozenges are beneficial in respiratory infections, providing immune support and alleviating the severity and duration of cold symptoms. Their convenience and easy usage provide relief from throat irritation while enhancing the body's defence against infections. For instance, the number of whooping cough cases as per the New York Academy of Sciences in May 2025 exceeded 8,000, which is more than double the number from the same period the previous year. Hence, the escalating occurrence of respiratory infections is fostering the growth of the zinc cold lozenges market. The surge in e-commerce is anticipated to boost the zinc cold lozenges market's growth. E-commerce pertains to conducting business transactions electronically via the internet. The proliferation of e-commerce is due to enhanced internet accessibility, offering customers reliable online access for shopping anytime and anywhere. E-commerce promotes zinc cold lozenges by ensuring their easy online access and wide availability, catering to consumers' need for convenient and quick shopping options. It extends the market reach by facilitating direct-to-consumer sales, improving product access and customer convenience. For example, as per the United States Census Bureau, total e-commerce sales in 2024 amounted to $1,192.6 billion, an 8.1% increase compared to 2023. Hence, the surge in e-commerce is fuelling the growth of the zinc cold lozenges market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Zinc Cold Lozenges Market?

Major players in the Zinc Cold Lozenges Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

• Quantum Health Inc.

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• Swanson Health Products Inc.

• Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc.

• Nature’s Way Products LLC.

• Sydler Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

• Douglas Laboratories (Atrium Innovations Inc. Nestlé Health Science)

• Kharkhana Zinda Tilismath

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Zinc Cold Lozenges Market Report?

The zinc cold lozenges market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Sugar-Free Zinc Lozenges, Flavored Zinc Lozenges, Herbal Zinc Lozenges, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Tablets, Gummies, Hard Lozenges, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies Or Drug Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Cold And Flu Relief, Immune Support, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Sugar-Free Zinc Lozenges: Aspartame-Based Lozenges, Sucralose-Based Lozenges, Stevia-Based Lozenges

2) By Flavored Zinc Lozenges: Mint Flavor, Citrus Flavor, Berry Flavor, Honey Flavor

3) By Herbal Zinc Lozenges: Echinacea-Infused Lozenges, Ginger-Infused Lozenges, Menthol Or Herbal Mint Lozenges, Honey And Herbal Extract Lozenges

4) By Other Product Types: Chewable Zinc Lozenges, Dissolvable/Quick-Melt Lozenges, Combination Lozenges, Pediatric Zinc Lozenges

View the full zinc cold lozenges market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zinc-cold-lozenges-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Zinc Cold Lozenges Industry?

For the year under consideration in the Zinc Cold Lozenges Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market with the largest share. The report predicts the growth status of this region. The geography covered in the study encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Zinc Cold Lozenges Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Zinc Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zinc-global-market-report

Zinc Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zinc-chemicals-global-market-report

Zinc Oxide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zinc-oxide-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.