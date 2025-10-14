Textured Wheat Systems for High-protein in the EU Market to Reach USD 590 Mn by 2035, Driven by Plant-Based Innovation

Demand for Textured Wheat Systems for High-protein Savory in the EU

Germany shows stable growth at a 6.1% CAGR, driven by strong food tech, mature processing infrastructure, and high per capita consumption.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for textured wheat systems for high-protein savory in the EU applications is accelerating across Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC), driven by a surge in plant-based food innovation, artisanal processing, and sustainable protein sourcing. According to the latest market outlook, the European Union’s textured wheat systems market is projected to grow from USD 310 million in 2025 to USD 590 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.6%.

This strong upward trajectory reflects growing consumer preference for cost-effective, versatile, and high-protein wheat-based formulations particularly in seitan, wheat meat, and hybrid savory applications supported by advanced processing capabilities and regional food innovation ecosystems.

Europe: From Tradition to Innovation in Plant-Based Protein

Europe continues to lead global adoption of textured wheat systems, leveraging its long-standing wheat processing infrastructure and culinary tradition. Seitan and wheat meat products remain the leading application segment, accounting for 58% of total demand in 2025, while vital wheat gluten extraction dominates as the preferred processing method with a 67% share.

Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands collectively represent over one-third of EU consumption, with per capita use ranging from 0.3 to 0.5 kilograms in 2025 and projected to rise to 0.7 kilograms by 2035. Metropolitan centers such as Munich (USD 46 million by 2035), Vienna (USD 38 million), and Berlin (USD 34 million) are emerging as demand hubs for textured wheat systems, driven by the expansion of vegetarian dining, artisanal food startups, and traditional bakery integration.

Central and Southern Europe Emerge as Growth Accelerators

• Slovenia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%,

• Slovakia at 8.4%,

• Austria at 7.2%, and

• Czech Republic at 6.9% between 2025 and 2035.

These markets are benefiting from the rise of artisanal food manufacturing, diversification into ethnic cuisines, and expanding capacity in small-to-medium wheat protein processors. In both Slovenia and Slovakia, per capita consumption is expected to increase from 0.2 kg in 2025 to 0.5 kg by 2035, narrowing the gap with established consumption levels in Germany and Austria.

Southern European markets, including Italy and Spain, are witnessing a secondary surge through high-protein bakery innovation and the localization of wheat-based meat analogs. The gap between Northern and Southern Europe is narrowing as traditional food producers integrate textured wheat proteins into mainstream product lines.

Asia-Pacific: Complementary Growth Engine

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is emerging as a complementary driver of global textured wheat system growth, particularly in markets such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Australia, where wheat protein is integrated into both traditional and modern culinary systems.

In APAC, annual demand for textured wheat systems is projected to exceed USD 430 million by 2035, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.8%. The region’s adoption is shaped by strong consumer familiarity with wheat-based protein structures notably seitan and mock meats and the integration of textured wheat into fusion cuisine, quick-service restaurant menus, and urban plant-protein supply chains.

Japan and South Korea are leading in innovation-driven adoption, with a growing shift toward fermented wheat protein systems that enhance flavor and digestibility. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand’s expanding export capacity in clean-label and organic wheat protein aligns them closely with European sustainability and certification standards, fostering cross-regional partnerships.

Functional Diversification and Technological Evolution

The technological landscape of textured wheat systems is diversifying. Beyond the dominant vital wheat gluten extraction, hydrated wheat protein and fermented wheat protein systems are gaining traction due to improved digestibility, functional elasticity, and flavor enhancement. These methods are increasingly employed in ready-to-eat and convenience food applications that demand softer, more natural textures.

Competitive Landscape: European Leadership Anchored by Processing Expertise

The competitive environment is defined by both multinational ingredient suppliers and regionally specialized wheat processors.

• Manildra Group leads the EU market with a 22% share, leveraging its global wheat processing network and technical support for seitan manufacturers.

• Roquette and Tereos maintain strong domestic footholds in France, driving product innovation in bakery and convenience food segments.

• Crespel & Deiters and Kröner-Stärke continue to reinforce Germany’s leadership in premium textured wheat systems with a focus on artisanal and high-end food production.

The top five suppliers collectively serve more than 1,800 food manufacturers across Europe, underscoring a consolidated but technologically dynamic market structure. Strategic collaborations between European and APAC wheat processors are on the rise, enabling technology transfer in extraction efficiency, organic certification, and functional protein engineering.

Cost Advantage and Supply Chain Resilience

Despite lingering gluten sensitivity perceptions, textured wheat systems maintain an 18% cost advantage over other plant proteins as of 2025 up from 12% in 2020. This margin, combined with stable European wheat supply chains and processing standardization, strengthens the market’s resilience amid fluctuating global protein prices.

The integration of local sourcing, artisanal scale processing, and sustainable production is positioning textured wheat proteins as a key component in Europe’s broader alternative protein ecosystem. Enhanced traceability, ingredient transparency, and consumer trust further amplify market confidence and category expansion potential.

Key Segments of the Demand for Textured Wheat Systems for High-protein Savory in the EU

By Application:

• Seitan and Wheat Meat Products

• Protein-Enriched Bakery Goods

• Ready Meals & Convenience Foods

• Traditional Wheat-Based Preparations

By Processing Method:

• Vital Wheat Gluten Extraction

• Hydrated Wheat Protein Processing

• Textured Wheat Concentrates

• Fermented Wheat Protein Systems

By Protein Functionality:

• High-Elasticity Textures

• Firm Bite Characteristics

• Soft Gel Textures

• Customized Binding Properties

By Wheat Source:

• Hard Wheat Gluten

• Soft Wheat Proteins

• Organic Wheat Systems

• Heritage Wheat Varieties

By End-User Profile:

• Artisanal Food Producers

• Traditional Bakeries

• Industrial Food Manufacturers

• Ethnic Cuisine Specialists

• Health Food Processors

