MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed Connects with NYC DCAS to Make Streets Safer

NYC DCAS To Add Over 7000 Vehicles with ISA Technology

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed, the leading advanced intelligent dynamic speed limiting (ISA) technology, is embracing its next phase as the technology partner and ISA provider for the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) fleet. This technology has been in NYC successfully managing speeding since 2022. The city’s initial deployment of SafeSpeed included 50 vehicles and has since expanded to 700 vehicles, ranging from light-duty to heavy-duty trucks, school buses, as well as EVs and hybrids. This growth spans 21 agencies and encompasses 23 different vehicle types. To date, New York City has driven over 6.3 million miles more safely with SafeSpeed technology. DCAS has announced the next phase of the program, which will expand deployment to an additional 7,000 vehicles.In a recent press release DCAS announced “ISA technology will become the standard safety feature on all non-emergency fleet vehicles,” noting that its impact would make streets safer for New Yorkers. New York City has been a pioneer in adopting SafeSpeed’s cutting-edge, proactive technology. DCAS, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe Center, has designated ISA as a “best practice safety technology for city fleets.”The National Safety Council has recognized NYC DCAS with the 2025 Green Cross for Safety Excellence Award. This award recognizes a corporation, coalition or organization that was relentless in its pursuit of safety. Winners of this award use unique approaches, advanced technologies, or undertake culture change to advance safety and are willing to share their success with others. The recognition and award highlight DCAS’s national leadership in implementing Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), truck sideguards, and high-vision trucks to protect vulnerable road users. NYC DCAS’s focus and commitment set a powerful example for all fleets and Vision Zero cities on reducing risk, enhancing safety, and preventing harm.About the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative ServicesThe NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness, and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:• Recruiting, hiring, and training City employees.• Managing 55 public buildings.• Acquiring, selling, and leasing City property.• Purchasing over $1 billion in goods and services for City agencies.• Overseeing the greenest municipal vehicle fleet in the country.• Leading the City’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions from government operations.About MAGTECMAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeedprovides life-saving Intelligent Speed Limiting (advanced ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc. www.magtec.com ________________________________________For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.