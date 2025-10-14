Tanlines Optional® Announces Nationwide Franchise Launch, Debuts at Tampa Franchise Show

The spray tan and red light therapy franchise will be showcasing its franchise opportunity in Tampa this November.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanlines Optional® , known for its luxury sunless spray tanning, clinically graded red light therapy and a strong community vibe, is officially launching its franchise opportunity nationwide.The brand, founded by industry expert Lauren Malta, brings over a decade of experience and a proven business model to the high-demand sunless tanning industry. Malta and her team will be showcasing the franchise’s details at the National Franchise Show , held on November 1st and 2nd at the Tampa Convention Center.The event will provide potential franchisees with the chance to meet Malta in person, learn about the company’s unique community-driven approach to the market and explore how they can be part of this growing movement.“What if you could build up your community while simultaneously building your wealth,” Malta explained. “We are all about building confidence with our spray tans, building health with our clinically graded red light therapy, and building our franchisees’ wealth— all of which strengthens our communities. We have perfected the systems, processes, branding, and hospitality components, combining that with the most luxurious experience to bring this love affair of spray tans and red light therapy into every community.”The company has identified its initial expansion markets, with a focus on Florida’s major counties and cities, as well as Charleston, South Carolina; Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. However the company is open to any market in the United States.Malta notes, "While we have our eye on certain targeted markets, we are ultimately looking for franchise owners that want to join our mission of confidence, health and stronger communities through business ownership. If that's you - let's analyze your market and grow together!"With over a decade in the industry, Malta points out that her brand has finetuned its growth strategy, boasting a continually growing client base, new services, a suite of media appearances, and plans for a proprietary product line in the near future.“We are in our 11th year in business. Our business model is proven, exemplified within our sustained growth,” she said. “Tanlines Optionalis leading in our current market with one of the fastest growing industries in the beauty segment, sunless tanning, and also with the future of health— red light therapy,” Malta said. “We are looking for owners to help us build nationwide recognition and grow with us into the future, as we expand into our own clean product line.”Franchise buyers will find a fully supported franchise program, including ongoing operational guidance, marketing strategies, comprehensive training, established branding, and site selection assistance.Learn more about this up-and-coming sunless tanning and red light therapy franchise by visiting www.tloglow.com or www.tanlinesoptionalfranchise.com About Tanlines OptionalFounded by industry veteran Lauren Malta, Tanlines Optionalspecializes in luxurious sunless spray tanning and advanced red light therapy, offering a one-of-a-kind experience in the beauty and wellness space. The company’s mission extends beyond personal care, focusing on boosting confidence, promoting skin health, and strengthening community ties through each service delivered.For over a decade, Tanlines Optionalhas established itself as a trusted name not only in Florida, but across the nation. Notable appearances include Miss America, Over the Moon, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Fox News and more. Learn more at www.tloglow.com or www.tanlinesoptionalfranchise.com

