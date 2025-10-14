California-Based Eco-Conscious Apparel Company HYPEACH Announces New Board Appointees to Support Growth

Ann Fong Wildes Lauren Evans

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based apparel brand HYPEACH has announced the appointment of two seasoned executives to its advisory board as the company continues its accelerated growth path. Ann Fong Wildes , recipient of 2015 Rising Star CFO of the Year award from the Orange County Business Journal, and 2025 CFO of the Year award from the LA Times Executive Leadership Forum, and Lauren Evans , a veteran retail strategist, have joined HYPEACH to guide the company’s expansion.Fong Wildes has overseen the growth of several leading apparel brands, including Southern California favorite Z Supply, as well as BB Dakota/Steve Madden and Trina Turk. With deep expertise in warehouse distribution and building financially strong infrastructures for scaling brands, she will bring valuable operational insight to HYPEACH, which has established itself as both an e-commerce powerhouse and the operator of a successful flagship retail store on Melrose Avenue.Evans, who is best known for her role as head of marketing for Lululemon’s North America division which experienced dramatic growth under her tenure, joins the HYPEACH board to support the retail brand expansion strategy. With a strong track record of driving customer acquisition and significant business growth, Evan has worked with some of the world’s most influential brands, such as LinkedIn, Apple, Adobe, Newell Brands, MLB and Meta to name a few.“Lauren’s dynamic marketing leadership will play a critical role in strengthening HYPEACH’s market position and scaling its retail footprint,” said HYPEACH co-founder and CEO Marlo Hovis.Founded by Hovis and her business partner Brian Hovis—a former Nordstrom executive and marketing strategist—HYPEACH is Orange County’s next-gen breakthrough brand. The company is committed to a fully sustainable model, embracing eco-friendly manufacturing practices and materials exclusively in the Americas. Its mission, “Do Good. Feel Good. California Fresh“ underscores the company’s dedication to delivering sustainably-sourced, non-toxic apparel while drastically reducing environmental impact and giving back to environmental initiatives.“We are thrilled to have Ann and Lauren join the HYPEACH brand,” reiterated Hovis. “As we continue to grow in sales and thoughtfully expand our retail footprint both within and beyond California, their leadership and expertise is instrumental in shaping our next chapter.”ABOUT HYPEACHFounded in Orange County in 2019, HYPEACH is a consciously crafted, sustainable apparel brand designed by women for women who seek non-toxic alternatives for their bodies and the planet. More than a lifestyle, it’s a movement. Where doing good and feeling good is infused in every element. Every purchase also gives back to 1% for the Planet. Female-owned and led by Marlo Hovis, alongside co-founder Brian Hovis, HYPEACH is headquartered in Irvine with a flagship retail store on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Manufactured exclusively in the Americas, HYPEACH is a lifestyle brand rooted in Southern California and built for the next generation. For more information visit: HYPEACH.com

