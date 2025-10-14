Visium Technologies, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Strategic Contracts Establish Foundation for Expansion in High-Growth Emerging Markets Across South America and Africa

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM)

Over the past 18 months, Visium Technologies has transformed into a global provider of applied artificial intelligence solutions for cybersecurity and public safety.” — Mark Lucky

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc. , ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCID:VISM), a global provider of Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, released a letter to shareholders today from its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lucky, highlighting multi-year contracts in Peru and Africa expected to drive recurring revenue.To our valued shareholders,Over the past 18 months, Visium Technologies has transformed into a global provider of applied artificial intelligence solutions for cybersecurity and public safety. I am writing to share updates on our recent contract wins, our near-term revenue pipeline, and the strategic direction of the company.Recent Contract Wins and International ExpansionWest Africa – National Data Center Cybersecurity:● Visium participated in a high-profile announcement alongside the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and partners to accelerate digital transformation in West Africa. EXIM is providing loan guarantees supporting national data center programs in Côte d'Ivoire and Benin. In partnership with Cybastion Institute of Technology, Visium has been awarded a multi-year subcontract to provide cybersecurity and systems integration for these national data centers using our TruContext™ platform.Peru – AI-Powered Public Safety:● Through our partnership with IREX.AI , Visium is working with the Peruvian National Police (PNP) on a multi-year project to deploy AI-driven situational awareness technology for municipal public safety operations. This project uses Visium's Tru-InSight solution, combining video surveillance with intelligent analytics for threat identification and response.Southern Africa – Digital Infrastructure Framework:● Our framework agreement with AnyConnect supports a $60 million digital infrastructure program in Angola, including data center expansion, disaster recovery capabilities, and fiber optic network development. This framework has led to pilot implementations and creates pathways for Visium to provide technical design, cybersecurity, and AI analytics services.We are also pursuing significant opportunities in Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, the Middle East, and the United States.Technology advantage — AI, agentic capabilities, and platform leverage.Organizations worldwide face fragmented security data and operational blind spots. Visium's core product family—TruContext™, TruTrack™, and Tru-InSight™—solve these challenges through data fusion and intelligent automation. Our platforms connect isolated systems and respond to threats automatically, reducing response time from hours to seconds.When TruContext detects anomalies, it correlates signals across systems, alerts operators with full context, and launches automated responses instantly. We integrate advanced AI capabilities to automate and protect operations across cybersecurity operations centers, IoT deployments, and video intelligence applications.Revenue Recognition TimelineCybastion subcontract: Activities are scoped for security integration and project management with phased deliveries tied to milestones. We expect initial revenue recognition in the current quarter.IREX-Peru engagement: This multi-year licensing and services contract is targeted to enter execution in Q4 2025. As modules are deployed, we will begin recognizing implementation revenue followed by recurring services revenue.Angola framework: The AnyConnect agreement has created multiple pilot and production revenue streams that can convert to firm contracts within one to three months.Market OpportunityThe global market for AI-powered cybersecurity is projected to reach $133 billion by 2030, growing at a 28% compound annual growth rate. Our focus is on emerging markets such as South America and particularly Africa, where data center investment has seen explosive growth. This positions us in regions experiencing rapid digital infrastructure growth, with less competitive saturation than mature markets.Valuation PerspectiveManagement believes our current market capitalization presents a compelling opportunity relative to our project pipeline. Our share price may not yet reflect the true value or long-term potential of Visium Technologies. We have experienced share price volatility amid broader market dynamics rather than company fundamentals. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and converting our project pipeline into shareholder value.Execution prioritiesOver the next 12 months, our operating priorities are:• Convert open frameworks into definitive, funded contracts• Execute milestones on Cybastion and IREX engagements with disciplined project management• Scale delivery teams and local partnerships for on-time, on-budget implementation• Pursue opportunities in Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, the Middle East, and the United States• Enhance AI capabilities to reduce operational overhead and increase gross marginsOur partners and government relationships are aligned to support this momentum.Shareholder EngagementWe are committed to clear, timely communication around contract awards, milestones, and performance. Our priority is driving shareholder value and sustainable growth while aligning capital resources and partnerships to scale for larger opportunities.Our team has laid the foundation for success with advanced technology, expanding contracts, and robust partnerships across Latin America and Africa. The focus now is on execution—closing deals, delivering value, and demonstrating return on investment.Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to sharing our progress and building the future of ethical, intelligent AI-driven cybersecurity and data analytics together.Sincerely,Mark Lucky, Chief Executive OfficerVisium Technologies, Inc.About Visium Technologies, Inc.Visium Technologies (OTCID:VISM) delivers AI-powered cybersecurity and IT solutions through its TruContext™ platform, which provides real-time risk analytics, visualization and automation to enterprises worldwide. Our mission is to simplify complex security challenges and drive better outcomes across critical infrastructures.Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "framework," "potential," "explore," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. The MOU described herein is non-binding and any future collaboration is subject to the execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and securing adequate financing. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.CONTACT:Visium Technologies, Inc.Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officermlucky@visiumtechnologies.comFollow us on X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.